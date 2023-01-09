Read full article on original website
Vaishampayan Reviews Frontline IO/TKI Regimens for Favorable-Risk ccRCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ulka N. Vaishampayan, MBBS, discussed the frontline combination regimens available for a patient with favorable risk clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What regimens do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for patients with favorable-risk vs poor- or intermediate-risk relapsed...
IO/IO Versus IO/TKI Frontline Therapy for Intermediate-Risk RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discussed the factors influencing the choice of frontline therapy for a patient with stage IV clear cell renal cell carcinoma whose risk status was intermediate. CASE SUMMARY. A 59-year-old African-American woman presented with a left renal mass. She underwent...
Roundtable Discussion: Moon Discusses Best Path for Maintenance Care in Advanced Bladder Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Helen Moon, MD, discussed with participants their approaches to metastatic bladder cancer and immunotherapy in the switch maintenance setting. CASE SUMMARY. A 66-year-old woman was referred by the urology department after evaluation for gross hematuria with an estimated glomerular filtration rate of 50...
Callander Compares Doublet and Triplet Therapy in Early-Relapse Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, discussed studies that support alternative combination regimens after early relapse on bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma. A 60-year-old White woman was diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma. History: heavy smoker. Cytogenetics: gain (1q21) ECOG performance status: 0.
STRO-002 Elicits Promising Safety and Efficacy Data in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Based on the positive interim safety data from a phase 1 trial of STRO-002, the phase 2/3 REFRaME study will be initiated to further evaluate the agent in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Treatment with STRO-002 (luvelta) in Folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-selected patients with advanced ovarian cancer led to a...
Gut Microbiome Shows Potential as New Option for Patients With Colorectal Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Patrick Wagner, MD, FACS, discussed the possibility of using the gut microbiome for patients with colorectal cancer, as well as his own research on the topic. When it works, the use of immunotherapy offers a significant improvement in outcomes for patients with colorectal cancer....
Discussing Insurance and Disparities in Gynecologic Oncology
Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, a third year Gynecologic Oncology fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, fellow at the Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation and Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology.
Myelofibrosis Types and Presentations
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: When we talk about how a typical myelofibrosis patient presents, there are several common signs and symptoms. The most common is fatigue. Patients often notice that they're feeling more tired, and this may prompt the initial evaluation. This often leads to laboratory work where on a CBC anemia is often found. Patients can have fatigue because of anemia. They can have fatigue even beyond the degree of anemia. Patients often have other symptoms as well. This can include night sweats, poor appetite, weight loss. Patients with myelofibrosis frequently have enlarged spleens, and this can cause abdominal discomfort and it can cause early satiety, which is a sensation of filling up full quickly when you eat. This in conjunction with decreased appetite overall is what contributes to weight loss. Patients don't necessarily present at diagnosis with severe symptoms, but it's quite common to have at least some degree of these issues. And again, this is what often prompts the initial evaluation.
Opioid Distribution for Terminal Cancer Patients Not Equal for Certain Races and Ethnicities
Patients with cancer at the end of their life may receive different pain management based on their race/ethnicity. A study has revealed fewer prescriptions and lower doses for 2 racial/ethnic groups. Patients with cancer and a poor/terminal prognosis who were Black or Hispanic were less likely to be prescribed opioids...
The Use of Transplant in the Post CAR T Setting
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the role of transplant in the post chimeric antigen receptor setting for patients with hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair, Executive Committee for Clinical Programs, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine in the Field of Hematologic Oncology, Harvard Medical School, discusses the role of transplant in the post chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) setting for patients with hematologic malignancies.
Momelotinib Continues to Prove Itself as a Potential Treatment for Myelofibrosis
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, discussed the potential use of momelotinib as a treatment for patients with myelofibrosis if approved by the FDA in June 2023. As updated findings from the MOMENTUM trial (NCT04173494) continue to demonstrate positive results, momelotinib continues to prove its potential as...
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for JBI-802 in SCLC and AML
JBI-802, which is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial, received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. About the Study of JBI-802 Trial Name: A First-in-Human, Open-label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Orally Administered...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to OncobiotaLUNG Assay for Lung Cancer Detection
The FDA has granted the OncobiotaLUNG assay a breakthrough device designation for the early detection of lung cancer. The FDA has provided the OncobiotaLUNG assay a breakthrough device designation, according to the device maker, Micronoma.1. The OncobiotaLUNG assay is microbiome-driven liquid biopsy platform used for the early detection of lung...
