Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Healthline
At What Age Do People Get Bladder Cancer?
Anyone can get bladder cancer, but it’s most prevalent in males and older adults. Bladder cancer, or cancer that develops in the urinary bladder, made up an estimated. of all new cancer cases in 2022. Anyone can get bladder cancer, but it’s most prevalent in males, as well as adults over the.
MedicalXpress
Study discovers triple immunotherapy combination as possible treatment for pancreatic cancer
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a novel immunotherapy combination, targeting checkpoints in both T cells and myeloid suppressor cells, that successfully reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and significantly improved anti-tumor responses in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. In this study, published today...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
How Is Ovarian Cancer Treated?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries or fallopian tubes grow uncontrollably, forming a mass (tumor). Treatment options for ovarian cancer depend on the type and stage of the disease. It may include a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies. The goals of ovarian cancer treatment are to remove the tumor(s), eliminate cancer cells in the body, and prevent a recurrence (return) of cancer. If you have ovarian cancer, you may be referred to a gynecologic oncologist—a doctor with specialized training to treat ovarian cancer. Research shows that people with ovarian cancer who receive care from...
XBB.1.5 is latest COVID variant: Symptoms, what to know
The latest COVID variant - XBB.1.5 – is now accounts for almost half of the cases in the U.S. and is expected to soon become the predominant strain, according to health officials. The Alabama Department of Public Health said XBB.1.5 has overtaken other omicron subvariants that were dominant in...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
msn.com
Keratoconus: Signs & Symptoms
A condition where the cornea, a white ball shaped lens of the eye, bulges outwards into a cone shape. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Keratoconus, seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms first appear during puberty or the late teens and include:. Blurring of vision. Increased...
targetedonc.com
Brose and Laetsch Discuss Rare Actionable Targets in Patients With Thyroid Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Marcia S. Brose, MD, PhD, and Theodore W. Laetsch, MD, discussed the data supporting the use of NTRK inhibitors in a patient with metastatic papillary thyroid cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you go over the treatment guidelines for patients with locally recurrent or metastatic...
How Is Lung Cancer Diagnosed?
Your healthcare provider may use a combination of physical, blood, imaging, laboratory, and lung function tests to make a lung cancer diagnosis.
targetedonc.com
IO/IO Versus IO/TKI Frontline Therapy for Intermediate-Risk RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discussed the factors influencing the choice of frontline therapy for a patient with stage IV clear cell renal cell carcinoma whose risk status was intermediate. CASE SUMMARY. A 59-year-old African-American woman presented with a left renal mass. She underwent...
MedicalXpress
An investigational T-cell therapy shows promise against six viral infections common after stem cell transplants
Posoleucel, an investigational allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell therapy that simultaneously targets six different viruses, demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in a phase II study of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation to treat their cancer or other blood diseases, according to a publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
targetedonc.com
Gut Microbiome Shows Potential as New Option for Patients With Colorectal Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Patrick Wagner, MD, FACS, discussed the possibility of using the gut microbiome for patients with colorectal cancer, as well as his own research on the topic. When it works, the use of immunotherapy offers a significant improvement in outcomes for patients with colorectal cancer....
Medical News Today
Can researchers use stem cells to reverse damage in degenerative eye diseases?
Transplantation of retinal neurons derived from stem cells is a promising approach for the treatment of degenerative conditions of the retina that involve the loss of neurons. The success of transplantation strategies depends on the formation of new synapses or connections between the transplanted and host retinal neurons. Stem cell-derived...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test can improve ovarian cancer treatment
A genetic test developed in a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identifies ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors, a treatment option. Since the therapy is associated with potential serious side-effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that...
msn.com
Melanoma : What is it & treatments
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. Common symptoms include a rapid change in an existing mole, or an unusual growth on the skin. Causes. Exposure to ultra violet may increase the risk of developing the disease. Diagnosis. Diagnosis involves...
