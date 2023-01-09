ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kids React' Star Lia Marie Johnson Revealed How Drugs Derailed Her Life & 'Love' Saved Her

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
Lia Marie Johnson, a former child star from the popular YouTube series Kids React, is opening up about her experience with substance abuse with her followers, and her story is heart-wrenching.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

In a new video uploaded to her social media titled “This is my story,” Johnson recalled the dark years early on in her career when she got caught up in partying and drugs, which almost cost her her life.

"I tried almost every single drug you can think of and lost everything I had," the 26-year-old said. "I've been to jail, psych wards, and rehabs. I've slept on the street and now I can tell you that the one thing that saved me was love. Real love. That's why I'm here. Because love is so powerful. Love is the reason I’m alive.”

According to Johnson, her life took a downward turn when she moved to Los Angeles on her own at 17 to pursue her career.

“I worked hard and focused on my passions, but I was living in a whole other world when the sun went down. I was drinking, using drugs and partying almost every night,” said Johnson.

“My lifestyle became more dangerous as the years passed.”

Johnson rose to popularity when she appeared on the Kids React YouTube series at the age of 14.

Her life since the series has consisted of partying, substance abuse, domestic abuse, rehab, jail time and a suicide attempt.

“I was in a relationship with someone who I thought I loved, but even that changed when he put his hands on me and strangled me,” Johnson said in the video. “I was so young I didn’t know what to do or how to speak up. So I stayed quiet.”

Things got to a point where Johnson felt that her only option was to attempt suicide.

“There was pain and loneliness in my life that not even drugs could fix, so when I was 18, I had my first suicide attempt,” Johnson shared.

After her attempt, she sought help and attended group therapy. However, once she was out, she fell back into her old habits and continued her substance abuse.

Despite going to rehab, Johnson once again relapsed at 21. Around the same time, she says she found herself in a relationship with another abusive partner who left her with bruises.

“The worst part was spending time in psychiatric wards due to falling into drug-induced psychosis," she said in her video.

Things only got worse when she was dropped by her music label and coped by going on Instagram lives while under the influence.

In one of her more shocking lives, Johnson was caught kissing 67-year-old music producer Steven Wetherbee while intoxicated, which garnered a lot of concern for the young star from the public, reported Insider.

“How I acted was the downfall of all I had worked for in my life," Johnson said.

However, Johnson shared that her life took a turn for the better when a friend's family took her into their care. She says her friend's family surrounded her with “so much love,” which ultimately “saved” her.

"I really can't believe I'm still here on this planet, alive and coherent…because the way I was living, I shouldn’t be. But I’m happy I am,” Johnson continued.

Johnson is currently living in the English countryside with her partner Charlie, where she spends her time painting, making music and writing.

In the video, Johnson revealed that she has been sober for 10 months.

The 26-year-old is hopeful for her future and is happy to be back to doing what she loves, which is making music.

She just released her new single Smoking Gun on Friday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

