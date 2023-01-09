Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
South Carolina's Win Over Kentucky Is a Win For Paris's Process
The South Carolina Gamecocks' upset victory over the Kentucky Wildcats signifies the buy-in Lamont Paris has garnered from his team.
South Carolina's Remaining Positions Of Need In 2023 Offseason
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team need to add more pieces at a few key positions in the next couple of months.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
FOX Carolina
USC rebounds from embarrassing loss by knocking off Kentucky at Rupp Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina ended the Wildcat’s 28-game home winning streak in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. South Carolina was coming off a big loss to Tennessee on Saturday, January 7. The Kentucky Wildcats entered the contest coming off a 26-point beating at Alabama, while the Gamecocks...
WIS-TV
Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley reacts to 5-foot-7 South Carolina basketball signee Milaysia Fulwiley's dunk
COLUMBIA — Freshman Ashlyn Watkins became the first player to dunk in South Carolina women's basketball history earlier this season when she threw one down against Clemson. Next season, the Gamecocks could add another above-rim player in Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley, the No. 13 prospect and No. 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also
John Calipari on expectations at Kentucky: 'We fed that beast. And you got to keep feeding him'
One of John Calipari's favorite recruiting tag lines over the years has been, "Kentucky isn't for everybody." After a 10-5 start that dropped the Wildcats to 45-29 in its last 74 games, which includes no NCAA Tournament wins since 2019, some are starting to wonder whether Kentucky is still for Calipari.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program
Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
wymt.com
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
thenewirmonews.com
District Five student-athlete named Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
Dutch Fork High School student-athlete Jarvis Green has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Dutch Fork High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
247Sports
