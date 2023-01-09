Man arrested after Mercedes driven down wrong side of motorway for 20 miles

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a Mercedes was driven down the wrong side of the motorway for more than 20 miles.

Wiltshire Police was called to the M4 just after 3am on Monday after a member of the public called to report a Mercedes being driven “at excess speed” on the wrong side of the carriageway between junctions 14 and 15.

Police attended and witnessed a vehicle at junction 16 travelling west on the eastbound carriageway into oncoming traffic.

Multiple attempts were made to stop the vehicle but the driver continued, police said. Eventually, the car stopped just past Leigh Delamere services.

A man in his 60s has now been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving whilst unfit and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

“We are aware multiple members of the public passed this driver and were understandably exceptionally concerned,” the force said.

“Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway, it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision.”

Wiltshire Police is urging anyone with dash cam footage to get in contact via 101, quoting the reference number 54230002646.