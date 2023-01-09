ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story

Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
TEXAS STATE
MLB

Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox

When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise

In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
milb.com

Luke Montz and Jeff Andrews Highlight Missions 2023 Field Staff

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions, in accordance with the San Diego Padres, have announced their field staff for the 2023 season. Former Major League catcher, Luke Montz, will serve as the manager of the Missions. Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach, Jeff Andrews, will take on that role in San Antonio. Pat O’Sullivan will serve as the team’s hitting coach with former Missions player, Felipe Blanco, filling the role of bench coach. David Bryan will be the club’s athletic trainer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

