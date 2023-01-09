Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodgers Infielder Signs with Chicago White Sox
Hanser Alberto hopes to have a more productive season with a new clubhouse.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News
The Red Sox certainly are getting busy
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking....
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
MLB
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
atozsports.com
Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise
In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
Florida State Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Player, Father Of NFL Star
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023. The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, ...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
milb.com
Luke Montz and Jeff Andrews Highlight Missions 2023 Field Staff
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions, in accordance with the San Diego Padres, have announced their field staff for the 2023 season. Former Major League catcher, Luke Montz, will serve as the manager of the Missions. Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach, Jeff Andrews, will take on that role in San Antonio. Pat O’Sullivan will serve as the team’s hitting coach with former Missions player, Felipe Blanco, filling the role of bench coach. David Bryan will be the club’s athletic trainer.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search for a new head coach, submitting requests to interview coordinators from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0