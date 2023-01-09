ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

VINA names new executive director

VINA Community Dental Center has a new executive director. Its board of directors hired Samantha Jorgens after the retirement of former executive director Jim Gilmore. Jorgens, who graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations, had served as VINA’s marketing and development coordinator since 2020. She also earned a nonprofit leadership and management certificate at Eastern Michigan University.
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Live music series returning to Ciao Amici’s in Brighton

The lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton will once again resonate with live music in the second season of Kittens & Crooners, a three-concert series presented by Foguth Financial Group focusing on songs made famous by jazz vocalists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole – the Great American Songbook.
Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Brighton set to close

As the Bed, Bath & Beyond chain deals with massive losses, the company announced this week that it was closing five more locations in Michigan – including its store in Brighton. The Brighton store is located at 8467 W. Grand River Ave., one of the anchors of the Brighton...
Brighton, Howell girls meet in hoops clash — with broadcast link

For years, Brighton, Howell and Hartland have ruled what is now known as the KLAA West. Tonight, Brighton and Howell meet in the latest edition of their series at Howell High School. The game will be broadcast on The Livingston Post starting at around 6:50 p.m. Click here for the link.
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
