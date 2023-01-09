Read full article on original website
Related
thelivingstonpost.com
VINA names new executive director
VINA Community Dental Center has a new executive director. Its board of directors hired Samantha Jorgens after the retirement of former executive director Jim Gilmore. Jorgens, who graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations, had served as VINA’s marketing and development coordinator since 2020. She also earned a nonprofit leadership and management certificate at Eastern Michigan University.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
thelivingstonpost.com
Live music series returning to Ciao Amici’s in Brighton
The lower level of Ciao Amici’s restaurant in downtown Brighton will once again resonate with live music in the second season of Kittens & Crooners, a three-concert series presented by Foguth Financial Group focusing on songs made famous by jazz vocalists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole – the Great American Songbook.
thelivingstonpost.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Brighton set to close
As the Bed, Bath & Beyond chain deals with massive losses, the company announced this week that it was closing five more locations in Michigan – including its store in Brighton. The Brighton store is located at 8467 W. Grand River Ave., one of the anchors of the Brighton...
thelivingstonpost.com
Brighton, Howell girls meet in hoops clash — with broadcast link
For years, Brighton, Howell and Hartland have ruled what is now known as the KLAA West. Tonight, Brighton and Howell meet in the latest edition of their series at Howell High School. The game will be broadcast on The Livingston Post starting at around 6:50 p.m. Click here for the link.
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0