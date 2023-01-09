Read full article on original website
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
1037theriver.com
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, but...
Colorado Banned These ‘Offensive’ License Plates in 2022
Vanity plates on your car can certainly make a statement. With up to seven characters, you can describe yourself as a person, your hobbies, your love for your pets, and countless other combinations to throw on your bumper. However, in order to get a hold of one of these vanity...
KRDO
Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
Colorado State Patrol warns against excessive speeding
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers about speeding, citing it as the second most common factor for serious injury and fatal crashes right behind distracted driving. According to CSP, unsafe speeds can lead to a number of additional driving errors including the inability to maintain a safe lane position, and it […]
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
EDITORIAL: Driving in Colorado is dead serious
As noted in Friday’s Gazette, the Colorado State Patrol is calling on the state’s motorists to concentrate on their driving — and add an extra dose of civility — while behind the wheel. It’s part of a campaign to stem rising traffic fatalities and it comes not a moment too soon.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
Big improvements to Colorado’s drought monitor
Colorado has seen big improvements in the drought monitor over the last week. It's all thanks to the big recent snowfall totals.
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
KKTV
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
Highway 6 closed from Imperial to Colorado border now from wildfire caused by chemical fire
Imperial, Ne - Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado state is closed due to a wildfire according to the Nebraska Department of roads website 511Nebraska.gov as of 4:45pm MST today. The fire began because of a chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 ave to 315 ave this afternoon. lease avoid the area to let first responders safely work the scene.
Auto thefts continue to explode in Colorado
Colorado holds the top spot in the nation in car thefts per capita, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And the state appears to stand ready to hold on to that title.
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Over 140 vanity license plates auto-rejected in Colorado in 2022
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles automatically rejected more than 140 vanity license plate requests in 2022.
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Next Question: How will Colorado state parks check vehicle registration passes?
The state's has a new $29 parks pass, which you'll be charged for with your annual vehicle registration if you don't opt out. How will rangers check?
Wolves Will Soon Be Introduced in Colorado — but Conservationists Aren't Happy With the Plan
Wildlife officials have been working on plans to reintroduce wolves to the Colorado wild, in an effort to recover the animal's population. However, deciding exactly where in the Centennial State the wolves should be released, as well as how the plan should be executed, have been controversial issues. Article continues...
