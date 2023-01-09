ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

1037theriver.com

Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High

Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, but...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado State Patrol warns against excessive speeding

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers about speeding, citing it as the second most common factor for serious injury and fatal crashes right behind distracted driving. According to CSP, unsafe speeds can lead to a number of additional driving errors including the inability to maintain a safe lane position, and it […]
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Driving in Colorado is dead serious

As noted in Friday’s Gazette, the Colorado State Patrol is calling on the state’s motorists to concentrate on their driving — and add an extra dose of civility — while behind the wheel. It’s part of a campaign to stem rising traffic fatalities and it comes not a moment too soon.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
North Platte Post

Highway 6 closed from Imperial to Colorado border now from wildfire caused by chemical fire

Imperial, Ne - Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado state is closed due to a wildfire according to the Nebraska Department of roads website 511Nebraska.gov as of 4:45pm MST today. The fire began because of a chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 ave to 315 ave this afternoon. lease avoid the area to let first responders safely work the scene.
IMPERIAL, NE
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

