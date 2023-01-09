Read full article on original website
Coffeyville Mayor and Vice Mayor Reelected
The Coffeyville City Commission structure is remaining unchanged. At their meeting last night, Current Mayor Ann Marie Vannoster was reelected as mayor, and Justin Doane was reelected vice mayor. The Commission also heard a presentation from Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook, who recapped the past year and shared...
Vacancy Available On CCC Board of Trustees
There is a vacancy on the Coffeyville Community College Board of Trustees. CCC has posted the vacancy that has occurred and the Board will appoint a new trustee to fill the spot. Those who are interested in applying for the position should send their application to Douglas G. Ott of Hall, Levy, DeVore, Bell, Ott and Kritz P.A. at 815 Union, P.O. Box 9 Coffeyville, KS 67337.
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
MLK Memorial Celebration Coming to Independence
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Community Celebration is coming to Independence this weekend. Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the Independence Diversity Task Force began organizing events to promote community acceptance and respect back in 2008. The celebration will include a free soup luncheon at...
Sewer Work Starting In Independence
The City of Independence will be working on the sanitary sewer system next week. Crews and equipment will be working in the alleyways and streets between 6th and 9th Streets along W. Walnut, W. Maple, and E. Main. The work will begin on Monday and is not expected to impact residences, businesses or traffic flow.
Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County
A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
Counterfeit Bills Being Passed In Independence
Several counterfeit bills have been reported in Independence. Since early this week the Independence Police Department has had 3 incidences of Counterfeit bills being turned in from city banks and businesses. If you receive or even think you’ve received a counterfeit bill you should immediately contact your local Police and they will contact the United States Secret Service. Only hand it over to a properly identified Police officer or Special Agent. For tips on spotting counterfeit bills click here.
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
Two Arrests In Chanute Resulting From Search Warrant
Two Chanute residents were arrested after a search warrant was served by officers with the Chanute Police in the 100 block of S. Wilson Ave. After an investigation and speaking with the persons involved, CPD arrested 62-year-old Mark Tasche of Chanute and 43-year-old Tera Damron also of Chanute. Tasche was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Damron was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries
A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
Coffeyville Police Arrest Man On Multiple Charges
An alleged kidnapper is arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department. Late last week the CPD arrested 34-year-old Joseph Dillon Hall for Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, kidnapping, and interference with a law enforcement officer by filing a false police report. Hall also faces charges for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement while engaged in reckless driving twice, interference with law enforcement officers by obstructing or resisting felony warrant service twice, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license twice, and misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer.
Cherryvale Battles Humboldt in High School Game of the Week
The Friday night High School Game of the Week brings us to Humboldt as the Cubs host the Cherryvale Chargers tonight on the Mighty 690. The Chargers are 4-3 on the season and defeated Neodesha at home 66-50 last week. The Chargers feature an extremely talented backcourt with both skill and experience, with junior Stetson Schafer, senior Trevin Elam, and senior Brock Robertson.
Lady Ravens Look to Outrace Mavericks
After snapping a two game losing skid on Wednesday with a road win over Seward County, the Coffeyville Community College Lady Ravens look to bring the momentum back to Nellis Hall for a weekend game with Northwest Kansas Tech. The Lady Ravens are 11-6 with a 7-4 conference record. The...
Red Ravens Look to Snap Skid Against Mavericks
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens have lost consecutive games in frustrating fashion following a major win over Cloud County out of the break. They look to snap the skid in a matchup with the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks tomorrow afternoon. The Red Ravens enter with a 13-4 record and...
