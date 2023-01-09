Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

Read full article on original website
Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Eastern District of Washington Focuses on Victim-Centered Approach and Wraparound Care
Spokane, Washington – On January 11, 2023, the National Day for Human Trafficking Awareness, Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, addressed a community reception at the Spokane’s Central Public Library. The reception was sponsored by Lutheran Community Services, which is one of the United States Attorney’s Office’s principal partners in fighting human trafficking and advocating for survivors. The program included a training session for victim advocates, and was attended by law enforcement personnel, anti-trafficking advocates, and resource providers from around the region, including the Kalispell Tribe.
Law enforcement responding to fatal collison blocking State Route 395 near Kettle Falls
FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — WSP (Washington State Patrol) has reported a deadly collision is currently blocking traffic on State Route 395 near Kettle Falls in Ferry County. According to WSP, two vehicles were involved in the crash. No detour is in place at this time. Law enforcement, fire crews...
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
DNA left on murder weapon led deputies to arrest in Deer Park case
DEER PARK, Washington - When Spokane County deputies tested evidence collected from a knife found at the scene of a Deer Park murder, the system revealed a match: a convicted felon who was already in jail for several other crimes in the Spokane area.
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
FOX 28 Spokane
US-395 full blocked north of Kettle Falls due to deadly crash
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. – US-395 is fully blocked 17 miles north of Kettle Falls due to a two-vehicle deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP confirmed the crash was deadly but did not specify how many people were injured or killed, nor could they provide an estimated time for reopening.
Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for ‘unprovoked’ attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park apartment. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council considers mobile surveillance camera pilot program for law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program. The catch? It is not cheap. Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
Man who reported girlfriend’s death now suspect in murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the man who reported his girlfriend’s death in July 2022 is now a suspect in her murder. On July 24, officers responded to Boone and Cedar to a call from a man who said he found his girlfriend dead. The caller was later identified as 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood. Detectives began an investigation, and...
