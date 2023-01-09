ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from Powderhorn Ski Patrol. Life-saving measures were attempted, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to an ambulance, but was later pronounced deceased.

The skier was found in the Thunderbird Glade area, which is an advanced-rated run that drops downslope off of an intermediate-rated run called Tenderfoot.

No further information regarding the circumstances of this incident have been made available.

Powderhorn Mountain is located roughly 45 minutes east of Grand Junction in Mesa County.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

