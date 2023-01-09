ESSEX JUNCTION — Former Essex Junction resident Paige Khosla is joining Team United Service Organization for the 2023 Boston Marathon with three other team members. As a team member of USO, Khosla has an “aggressive fundraising goal” of $20,000. The money raised will go directly to the United Service Organization to fund programming and resources for U.S. service members, according to her donation page.

ESSEX, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO