ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Colchester Sun

Former Essex Junction resident to run Boston Marathon to raise $20,000 for U.S. service members

ESSEX JUNCTION — Former Essex Junction resident Paige Khosla is joining Team United Service Organization for the 2023 Boston Marathon with three other team members. As a team member of USO, Khosla has an “aggressive fundraising goal” of $20,000. The money raised will go directly to the United Service Organization to fund programming and resources for U.S. service members, according to her donation page.
ESSEX, VT
Colchester Sun

Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: Community members can monthly learn about what is happening in state government, express their concerns and share feedback with state representatives at this monthly public forum. Saturday Stories. When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction. Details: Stories, rhymes and fun will take place at this story reading...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy