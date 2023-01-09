Read full article on original website
Former Essex Junction resident to run Boston Marathon to raise $20,000 for U.S. service members
ESSEX JUNCTION — Former Essex Junction resident Paige Khosla is joining Team United Service Organization for the 2023 Boston Marathon with three other team members. As a team member of USO, Khosla has an “aggressive fundraising goal” of $20,000. The money raised will go directly to the United Service Organization to fund programming and resources for U.S. service members, according to her donation page.
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: Community members can monthly learn about what is happening in state government, express their concerns and share feedback with state representatives at this monthly public forum. Saturday Stories. When: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction. Details: Stories, rhymes and fun will take place at this story reading...
Home tour of the week: A $679,900 home in Essex that was built last year and has a one car garage
This newly built home in Essex includes a finished basement with nine foot ceilings. The main level of the home has a easy open layout that streams from kitchen to dining to living area. There is a primary suite with a full bathroom in addition to two other bedrooms sharing a full bathroom.
