Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

No punishment for leak of Club Q shooter documents

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Comcast: Widespread power outage deliberately caused

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Two Colorado Springs Dispensaries Closed by State Licensing Officials

The two Canna Meds Wellness Center locations, both medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs, have been closed indefinitely by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. According to signs posted on both stores, their medical sales licenses have been suspended by the MED "for violation of the Colorado marijuana code." The MED...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet Pix January, 11 2023

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet of the Week: Pablito

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
FOX21News.com

Massive Oil Spill

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Patrick Frazee Appeal Denied; Final Door Closes For Overturning Life Behind Bars Verdict

The door has appeared to close for overturning the life prison sentence with no chance of parole for one of the area’s most renown accused killers in years. Convicted murderer Patrick Frazee once again commanded news headlines last week, as it was announced that his effort to appeal his murder conviction was denied by a state appeals court. Frazee was convicted in 2019 of brutally murdering his former fiancé Kelsey Berreth by bludgeoning her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018 at Berreth’s Woodland Park home. It was a case and trial that put Teller County on the national spotlight.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

