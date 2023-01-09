The door has appeared to close for overturning the life prison sentence with no chance of parole for one of the area’s most renown accused killers in years. Convicted murderer Patrick Frazee once again commanded news headlines last week, as it was announced that his effort to appeal his murder conviction was denied by a state appeals court. Frazee was convicted in 2019 of brutally murdering his former fiancé Kelsey Berreth by bludgeoning her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018 at Berreth’s Woodland Park home. It was a case and trial that put Teller County on the national spotlight.

