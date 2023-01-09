Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Warns Everyone To Not Post About Lil Keed
The 23-year-old took to an Instagram Live video on Wednesday (January 11) to share the message. Jury selection in Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is officially underway. However, the reports that it could last six-nine months is evidently proving to make it difficult in selecting the jury. Now...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Scarr’s Girlfriend Calls Out His Family For Allegedly Shooting Music Video At Funeral
She took to her Instagram account to air out her grievances on Monday (January 9). It’s only been a few weeks since Big Scarr tragically passed away at just 22 years old. According to reports from his family, the 1017 rapper died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Appears To Distance Himself From Gunna: “Don’t Call Me Twin”
Lil GotIt and HiDoraah unfollow Gunna after the “DS4EVER” rapper shared his first post on Instagram. Beef could be brewing in the YSL The Label camp after Gunna issued his first statement post-Alford Plea. On Tuesday night, Gunna broke his silence on Instagram after his release from jail...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Cracks A Smile In New Alleged Mugshot
A new alleged mugshot of Tory Lanez surfaces following his conviction in December. Despite his father calling his conviction “the worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen,” Tory Lanez appears to be in good spirits. At least, based on his latest alleged mugshot. The Canadian rapper’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Accuser Claims AB Sent Her Son “Explicit Videos”
The allegations were made in a leaked 911 call. Antonio Brown was accused of domestic violence back in November. Subsequently, there were reports that Brown was in a standoff with the police. The police had a warrant for his arrest, however, they wanted to do it peacefully as it was believed that AB had guns inside his home.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Ceremony: Report
Ye reportedly marries Yeezy designer in a private ceremony. Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect designer, TMZ reports. The two allegedly had a private wedding ceremony but apparently, they haven’t filed an official marriage license. Though it isn’t legally official, paps have spotted Ye rocking a wedding band when he showed up at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The publication’s sources claim that it’s a symbol of his commitment to Censori.
hotnewhiphop.com
Whitney Houston Estate “Disappointed” In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke
The estate of Whitney Houston isn’t happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes. The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post
6ix9ine called out Gunna in response to his first Instagram post since taking a plea deal. 6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ray J Blasts Tyrese Over Eddie Murphy Call Out About Will Smith Joke
Ray told Tyrese to “show some respect before Will slap you back to your reality.”. All Tyrese wanted to do was show support for Will Smith, but Ray J didn’t appreciate Eddie Murphy being caught up in the message. This week, Hollywood’s rich and famous gathered together for the 2023 Golden Globes. While the ceremony was arguably lackluster, host Jerrod Carmichael stirred the pot with his controversial remarks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Trolling Her Over Tory Lanez
Fif admits that after listening to Tory’s jail call to Kelsey, he changed his mind about the situation. There were several takeaways from the Tory Lanez case, but a social media reaction from 50 Cent caused havoc. Fif is known for trolling his famous peers during some viral moment, but his criticism of Megan Thee Stallion while Lanez was on trial rubbed the public the wrong way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Seemingly Denies Dating Diddy & His Son Justin
She says rumors that she dated a “father and son” are “absolutely not true,” as is the gossip about her being a lesbian. She’s laying some rumors to rest, and people believe Lori Harvey is addressing gossip about Diddy. In the summer of 2019, Diddy and Harvey emerged with their unlikely romance. The pair didn’t speak about their union, but they were photographed jet-setting from one end of the world to another. Paparazzi were on their heels at every turn, prompting social media to erupt about Harvey’s alleged dating past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unfollows Gunna As Trial Begins
Young Thug’s sister has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram. Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram as jury selection begins in the YSL RICO case. Gunna accepted a plea deal, last month, and received a time-served, suspended sentence. The unfollowing comes after Gunna shared his first post...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Tate Reportedly Bragged About Raping A Woman In New Leaked Audio
The new audio comes from a woman who accused Tate of rape back in 2013. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held in Romania on human trafficking charges. For those of you who may not know, the Tate brothers rose to prominence throughout 2022. It felt like a coordinated effort to promote their online school, Hustler’s University. Furthermore, the two became popular for their misogynistic takes on women. Overall, their popularity was a poor reflection of the state of humanity.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Reacts To Akademiks Claiming There’s A “Civil War Beef” In YSL
Akademiks said “YSL is having a civil war beef on Instagram” after Lil GotIt’s recent comments about Gunna. Lil GotIt denied that there is any feud among the YSL roster following what appeared to be a slew of subliminals directed at Gunna. Shortly after Gunna made his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Jerrod Carmichael Telling Golden Globes Audience To Shut Up
The stand-up comedian created a viral moment during the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The 80th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday evening and Jerrod Carmichael definitely made it a night to remember. Hosting the award show, the 35-year-old made it clear on stage that he wasn’t tolerating the excessive noise, and directly told the crowd to shut up.
