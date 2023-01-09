ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
wbrz.com

Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy