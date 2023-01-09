BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son. The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.

