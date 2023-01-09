Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Person found dead in wooded area near Airline and Highland likely a homicide, sheriff says
A person found dead in a wooded area off Airline Highway on Wednesday morning was likely killed, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials say. The body was found at 9:39 a.m. near the 15600 block of Airline Highway, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an EBRSO spokesperson. The area is near the Airline Highway Park and fairgrounds area.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
wbrz.com
Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
brproud.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
wbrz.com
Father in critical condition after being stabbed by son in neighborhood off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A father was taken to a hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by his son. The attack was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Forest Hill Drive off Essen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim arrived at his home and was reportedly stabbed by his son, who lived with him.
KSLA
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage of the scene in which a man was shot and killed by troopers on I-10 in Baton Rouge following a high-speed chase on Dec. 8, 2022. Disclaimer from Louisiana State Police:. The investigation of the Louisiana State...
wbrz.com
Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
wbrz.com
Deputies identify suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies identified a man who broke into two Subway restaurants Jan. 5. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Eric Revish burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of Revish walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the drive-thru window...
Possible action expected in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot, the man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, is scheduled to be in court in Livingston Parish Wednesday, January 11th. Prosecutors said they’ve reached a possible “resolution” in the case, suggesting there will likely either be a plea or...
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
KSLA
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after a chaotic scene at an apartment complex in which she shot herself and a dog, according to officials. A pack of pit bulls reportedly charged toward EBR deputies as they tried to make...
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials said a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed at least one life. They said it happened on Perkins Road near Pecue Lane. No other details were available.
Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish...
