wrestletalk.com
Update To Backstage Morale After Stephanie McMahon Departs WWE
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her position with WWE, there has been an update to the backstage reaction.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Top WWE Stars Prepared To Walk Out If Saudi Arabia Sale Is Announced
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Star Says ‘If The Money Is Right, I’d Fight Brock Lesnar’
An IMPACT Wrestling star says “if the money is right, I’d fight Brock Lesnar.”. Joe Hendry has become one of the fastest rising stars to step foot in an IMPACT Wrestling ring in recent memory. Re-debuting for the company at Bound For Glory 2022, Hendry has risen through...
wrestletalk.com
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
wrestletalk.com
Shayna Baszler Names Top NJPW Star As Her Dream Intergender Opponent
Shayna Baszler has named a top NJPW star as her dream intergender opponent. Intergender wrestling has long been a controversial topic within the professional wrestling world. With major promotions like WWE and AEW shying away from pitting men and women against one another, there are still plenty of independent promotions across the world who will often use the dynamic to entertain their fans.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Praised Backstage After January 9 Performance
A new report has emerged which suggests that WWE’s Judgment Day stable received praise following the January 9 edition of WWE Raw. The episode saw Dominik Mysterio return from his sojourn to “prison” after harassing his relatives along with on-screen girlfriend Rhea Ripley at Christmas. Dominik, accompanied...
wrestletalk.com
All-Talent Meeting Planned Ahead Of January 13 WWE SmackDown
An all-talent meeting has been planned ahead of tonight’s January 13 WWE SmackDown taping. This week has seen a lot of news circulating from WWE in regards to the return of Vince McMahon, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon and a potential company sale. As previously reported, WWE held an...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars To Be Off TV For Several Months
Top AEW stars are now set to be off television for several months. At ROH Final Battle 2022, FTR lost the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes. Then later in December, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Would Like Trish Stratus To Induct Them Into WWE Hall Of Fame
A former WWE star says she would like Trish Stratus to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame. At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James will put her career on the line when she challenges Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. With her in-ring career in jeopardy,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers January 13, 2023
AEW Rampage spoilers ahead for the episode taped on Wednesday January 11, 2023 set to air this Friday the 13th!. Spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want spoilers for the matches set to air on Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. You can check out the stacked...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comments On Sale Rumors: “I’m Not The CEO, I’m A Wrestler”
One WWE star had an interesting response to questions about WWE business dealings and the departure of Stephanie McMahon!. Well that is one way to strategically say ‘no comment’ when asked!. One current WWE Champion was asked about the copious potential sale rumors floating around about WWE and...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
A new report has revealed a spoiler on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The January 13 edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fightful Select (subscription required) has provided an update on the plans for tonight’s show, noting that creative...
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Reveals Championship Aspirations For 2023
A top NJPW star has revealed his championship aspirations for the new year. Hiroshi Tanahashi is viewed by many as one of the greatest in-ring performers to step foot in a NJPW ring. “The Ace” has never held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but he is a former eight-time IWGP...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE NXT Star Says They Can Be The Face Of The Company
Former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has said that he should be the one to beat Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Breakker recently defended his title against Grayson Waller at NXT’s New Year’s Evil event on January 10. Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin,...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Hall Of Famers Set For 30th Anniversary Of Raw
A spoiler has revealed several WWE Hall of Famers who are set to appear for the 30th anniversary of Raw. On January 23, WWE will be hitting a huge milestone for their flagship program Monday Night Raw when they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first episode. WWE Raw will...
