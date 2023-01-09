Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Top WWE Stars Prepared To Walk Out If Saudi Arabia Sale Is Announced
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
wrestletalk.com
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
wrestletalk.com
How Much Money WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022 Revealed
We now know how much money Shane McMahon was paid by WWE in 2022, a year in which he made only one appearance for the company. That appearance was the Royal Rumble match in January, and his backstage pre-match behavior reportedly led to his own father Vince McMahon exiling him from any future plans, and he hasn’t been seen in WWE since.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Kevin Dunn Told WWE Talent About Vince McMahon Returning
An update has emerged regarding the WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown tonight (January 13) involving Kevin Dunn. The meeting was led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) who told talent that Vince McMahon is back in WWE to lead a potential sale. Levesque also said that McMahon won’t be re-entering...
wrestletalk.com
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return
With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Says ‘I Am Uncle Howdy’ On SmackDown
Find out what Bray Wyatt had to say on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, including “I am Uncle Howdy”!. During Bray Wyatt’s in-ring segment on tonight’s (January 13) SmackDown, he resurrected his in ring rocking chair but also a previous moniker. In a passionate promo, Bray Wyatt...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Board Of Directors Who Left ‘Did Not Agree’ With Vince McMahon’s Return
WWE has officially stated that members of the Board of Directors who recently resigned “did not agree” with Vince McMahon returning. On January 6, using his power as majority owner, Vince McMahon put himself and former WWE presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson back on the company’s Board of Directors, disposing of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler in the process.
wrestletalk.com
What Happened With MJF On AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles
Returning to the scene of the now infamous MJF promo, find out what happened when the champ hit the ring on tonight’s Dynamite. With Konosuke Takeshita making his ring entrance, fans may have expected to see Bryan Danielson next however instead got MJF. Interrupting to insult Konosuke Takeshita, both...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s How Often William Regal Will Be Backstage In New WWE Role
William Regal is officially back in WWE, starting in his new role in the company at the beginning of the new year. Regal was backstage at last week’s (January 6) episode of SmackDown, but it was not known at the time if this was just a one off or if he will be a backstage presence every week going forward.
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Not Concerned With Passing The Torch
A top IMPACT star is not concerned with passing the torch. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Bully Ray made his return to the company and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to secure a guaranteed title shot of his choosing. After weeks of feigning innocence, Bully revealed his true...
Comments / 0