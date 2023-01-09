CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.

