Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Police release information on 2022 homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a homicide and trying to track down a killer. The case goes back several months, but authorities recently received autopsy results confirming that 43-year-old Shane Birger died from injuries he sustained outside the Gateway Lounge in 2022. The call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork snow? Factories make artificial snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine. The issue? No snow was forecasted. Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals for charges related to drugs and stolen property Wednesday. At 1 a.m., officers saw a car driving near 14th St. and Main Ave. An officer recognized the driver as someone who was on parole, and parole was looking for him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings

An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
BROOKINGS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings police investigate residential burglary

Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
HANSON COUNTY, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator

We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

40-year-old identified in fatal New Year’s Eve crash

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
CANTON, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
ALEXANDRIA, SD

