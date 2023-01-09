Read full article on original website
Related
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
labroots.com
Scientists Create Novel Heating and Cooling Method
In a recent study published in Science, a pair of researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have created a novel method for heating and cooling, which they have dubbed the “ionocaloric cooling”. This study holds the potential to gradually replace climate change-contributing refrigerants while providing safe and efficient heating and cooling for homes in the future.
Comments / 0