Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?
Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday
Where will the funeral services be held for the Enoch family? Who is helping pay for the funeral services?
Gephardt Daily
Business owner busted for international $100K boat-burning, sheriff’s office says
HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hurricane businessman for insurance arson after he allegedly burned a company boat and trailer. Key evidence in the case was using GPS tracking information for the rental truck allegedly used in the...
890kdxu.com
UPDATE: Haight Funeral Arrangements Set
UPDATE 1/11- The funeral home handling the service says the public is invited to the ceremony for the Haight family. The service for Tausha Haight, along with her 5 children and mother will be held Friday, January 13th at the La Verkin Stake Center, 481 North Main Street at 10am. Any overflow crowd will be sent to the La Verkin west chapel off 70 South 300 West.
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
ksub590.com
Four Rescued Near Yankee Meadow Reservoir
The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.
midutahradio.com
More Details About Enoch Family Murders
(Enoch, UT) — More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southwest Utah that has sent shock waves throughout the state. Eight family members were found dead after a welfare check in Enoch, near Cedar City yesterday. City officials believe suspect Mike Haight committed suicide after killing his wife Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and their five children. City manager Rob Dotson said Tausha filed for divorce shortly before the murders.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
890kdxu.com
Sad Day As Iconic BBQ Pit Stop Store Closing For Good This Weekend
Troy Poll said he's lost track at how many times someone has come into his store looking for a plate of BBQ. "I always tell them we don't sell BBQ, but we do sell the stuff so you can make great BBQ yourself," said Poll, who has owned the BBQ Pit Stop since its opening in April of 2020.
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
suunews.net
Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City
The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.
Comments / 0