Man who barricaded himself in east Fort Collins apartment in September sentenced to prison

Six people, including three boys, were arrested after gunfire at a Greeley apartment complex. Police were called to the Creekstone Apartments on the 3700 block of 25th Street late Tuesday morning. Police found the suspects at the Burger King on the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Several suspects, who had fled the fast-food restaurant, was arrested minutes later after police said they crashed into a home on the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. All four were arrested. The incident led to a lockdown for a time Tuesday at nearby Greeley West High School and Meeker, Scott, and Health elementary schools, and Dayspring Christian Academy for a time Tuesday.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO