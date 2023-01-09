Man who barricaded himself in east Fort Collins apartment in September sentenced to prison

Read full article on original website
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
YAHOO!
Teens in court, shooting death details offered
Jan. 12—CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man pleads guilty to killing 18-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend nearly two years ago in Fort Collins admitted to charges of second-degree murder. Steven McNeil, 22, was accused of killing 18-year-old Danielle Hopton. Hopton was found unconscious with visible assault injuries in a parking lot on the 500 block of East Drake Road in February of 2021. She later died. In exchange for his plea, first-degree murder and domestic violence charges were dropped in the case.
Man pleads guilty in 18-year-old woman's death
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old woman nearly two years ago in Fort Collins pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder. Steven McNeil, now 22, had initially faced a first-degree murder charge but that charge was amended to second-degree murder. Other domestic violence-related counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.
Man sentenced for fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday for a June hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Englewood. Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway. Solano was...
1310kfka.com
6 arrested after shots fired forces lockdowns at several Greeley schools
Six people, including three boys, were arrested after gunfire at a Greeley apartment complex. Police were called to the Creekstone Apartments on the 3700 block of 25th Street late Tuesday morning. Police found the suspects at the Burger King on the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. Several suspects, who had fled the fast-food restaurant, was arrested minutes later after police said they crashed into a home on the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. All four were arrested. The incident led to a lockdown for a time Tuesday at nearby Greeley West High School and Meeker, Scott, and Health elementary schools, and Dayspring Christian Academy for a time Tuesday.
KDVR.com
Six arrested in connection to shooting in Greeley
Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Denver's weather will dry out and heat up for the next few days with another chance for snow moving in on Sunday. Thief caught on camera stealing Kia. A family, in unincorporated Jefferson County,...
16-year-old killed after being attacked in car, family says
A young girl was shot on Wednesday night while in a stopped car in the Montbello neighborhood. FOX31 has learned from the family that the victim was just 16 years old and died Thursday morning at a local hospital.
Deputy Assaulted in the Jail
On January 4, 2023, at 10 am, an inmate in the Larimer County Jail assaulted a deputy in the booking area. Deputies opened a cell door to have inmate Britannia Dannielle Tovar (03/15/1993) change her inmate clothing, and Tovar rushed toward them. The deputies prevented Tovar from exiting the cell, and Tovar began assaulting one of the deputies. Additional deputies arrived to assist, and Tovar was restrained. One deputy was struck in the head, had hair pulled out, and was spat on by Tovar. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at a local hospital. Tovar was evaluated by jail medical staff and cleared to remain in the jail.
YAHOO!
Coroner identifies man shot by Frederick police
Jan. 10—The Weld County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed by Frederick police last week as Jeremy Russell Stumpf, 59. The coroner's office is still investigating to determine the official cause and manner of death, according to a release. According to a release, Frederick police were called to...
Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
YAHOO!
Boulder County coroner identifies Longmont residents killed in U.S. 287 crash
Jan. 11—The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a crash on U.S. 287 as Allan and Sharon Christensen. While the release from the coroner's office did not specify where the victims lived and their relation, Colorado State Patrol officials said the two were Longmont residents.
Suspect wanted in four bank robberies over two days
One suspect has robbed four different metro Denver area banks in two days earlier this week and FBI officials are asking for the public's help in identifying him. On Tuesday just before noon, an unknown suspect robbed the First Bank at 6701 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Littleton. The suspect approached the teller, verbally demanded money, threatened the teller, then fled the bank, according to a crime alert. That was the...
Man named after being killed in shootout with Frederick police
Police shot and killed a man after responding to a call for shots fired on Jan. 5 in Frederick. Weld County Coroner confirmed on Tuesday morning Jeremy Russell Stumpf, 59, was the man killed in the 200 block of 7th Street.It was during the early morning hours of Jan.5 police responded near home. Frederick Police Department originally tweeted officers encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire. No officer or anyone else but the suspect were injured the day of the shooting. Stumpf was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation of this officer-involved shooting. RELATED: Suspect killed in shootout with law enforcement officers in Frederick
1310kfka.com
Severance residents win battle against gun range
Residents of Severance won the battle against a proposed gun range. The Greeley Tribune reports town council sided with residents and voted to search for a new location for the gun range. Residents living in an unincorporated section of Weld County near county roads 19 and 84 came out against the gun range being just 500 feet from their homes, citing safety and noise concerns. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital
Investigators in Brighton are taking a closer look at an apartment fire that sent one woman to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the structure fire near 18th Ave. and Egbert Street on Tuesday. The fire was contained to a single apartment. One adult female was rushed to the hospital with injuries. The fire is being investigated as arson.
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
Firefighters rush to put out burning building on West 92nd Avenue
Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a building on West 92nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene that showed crews putting water on the burning building. The building is located in the 7300 block of W 92nd Ave. A large plume of white smoke was billowing from the building, along with flames that could be seen coming from the windows. Several windows appeared to be boarded up. Firefighters said it appears that the building is abandoned.What caused the fire is being investigated.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
