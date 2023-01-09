Othal Wallace trial in police officer Jason Raynor's killing rescheduled for July

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Are you brave enough to stay the night in the same room as killer Aileen Wuornos?Evie M.Port Orange, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Related
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
fox35orlando.com
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach; police say act was self defense
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired. "In response...
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
WESH
Sanford police release images of suspects in shooting death of 18-year-old
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Sanford police released images of suspects believed to have been involved in theNovember 2022 homicide of 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz. Diaz was in a red car with two others at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when the car was shot at over and over again.
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
Teen shot at Orange County high school wasn’t target, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager shot outside Wekiva High School as a basketball game was getting out wasn’t the target of the shooting, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Mina’s report confirmed earlier statements that the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man arrested after allegedly shooting into his family's home
A man arrested after allegedly firing a handgun toward his family's home on Jan. 10 asked deputies to execute him and told them to look up a chapter of the Bible, according to his arrest report. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred near Farnum Lane in Palm...
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
Police Release Photo Of Suspect Who Carjacked Someone At Orlando Airport At Gunpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando need your help in catching an armed carjacking suspect from an incident that happened at the Orlando International Airport. According to police, on Monday, January 9th, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Airport units responded to Frontier Airlines curbside in reference
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
WESH
Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach
A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
villages-news.com
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog
A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Comments / 0