Read full article on original website
Related
5 people charged after 7 stolen cars and $100K artifact collection seized in Tri-Cities
Investigators said they also found meth and “counterfeit oxycodone pills” suspected of containing fentanyl.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues
PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County
Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection. More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered. The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy
PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One person injured in mobile home fire
KENNEWICK – One person was treated and transported for minor burns following a doublewide mobile home fire Wednesday on the 2900 block of West Seventh Avenue in Kennewick. The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched at 1:24 p.m. and arrived on scene in just under four minutes. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in a single bedroom. The fire was extinguished within nine minutes of the first crew arriving on scene.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Driver injured in crash into storefront
UMATILLA – A motorist suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck crashed into the Dollar General building at 1410 Sixth Street in Umatilla Monday evening. Blake Mayberry was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center for treatment. Umatilla Police Chief Darla Huxel said that the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
Comments / 0