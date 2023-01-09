KENNEWICK – One person was treated and transported for minor burns following a doublewide mobile home fire Wednesday on the 2900 block of West Seventh Avenue in Kennewick. The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched at 1:24 p.m. and arrived on scene in just under four minutes. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in a single bedroom. The fire was extinguished within nine minutes of the first crew arriving on scene.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO