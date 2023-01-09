Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deadspin
Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal
Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
Cardinals Will Still Face Sean McVay as Rams Coach Will Return for 2023
Although his buddy Kliff Kingsbury won't be on the sideline for the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will again face the team after reportedly telling the team he's returning.
Thinking Out Loud: Friars return to the top 25
In this week’s Thinking Out Loud, John Rooke takes a look at the Providence Friars’ climb up the men’s basketball national rankings, and just how much it actually means.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady chases (more) playoff history
The Bucs won the NFC South with a record of 8-9, but that's a thing of the past. It's a one-game season for every team in the NFL, and Tom Brady wants to re-light a fire under his team this weekend.,
Deadspin
What is Derek Carr's legacy with the Raiders?
So, it looks, feels, and now sounds like Derek Carr is officially done with the Raiders organization. Carr has been a big part of Raider Nation since entering the NFL in 2014. Carr was benched to end the season, and just days after the 2022 campaign ended, he posted what can only be categorized as a “farewell” tweet to fans of the storied franchise.
Mr. CFB & Friends. Can Georgia Three-Peat?
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP national championship game confirmed that the Bulldogs have the best program in all of college football. But can they do it again in 2023? Where does Stetson Bennett rank among the all-time great quarteHasrbacks? Has Kirby Smart passed Nick Saban as the best ...
Deadspin
The Popeye’s meme kid grew up to become a D-II college football player with an NIL deal
It’s funny how life works sometimes. One minute you’re a nine-year-old kid who becomes a social media meme for giving the stink eye to a camera at Popeyes, the next, you’re a college freshman signing a name image and likeness deal with the same fast-food chain that made you famous. Thus, the full circle moment has been completed for Dieunerst Collin, who is currently a freshman at D-II Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.
Deadspin
Chicago Bears name B1G commish Kevin Warren as team president
Soon-to-be former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to take over as CEO and president of the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes amid a rebuild with the team finishing the year 3-14, and landing the No. 1 pick in the draft. This is a vital stretch for the Bears as they have plenty of decisions to make that will dictate how well and how fast Chicago returns to relevance.
Report: Clemson Makes Riley Among Highest-Paid Assistants in Official Deal
The Tigers announced the decision on Friday.
Deadspin
If you thought Washington Football Team was creative, you'll like what the Miami Heat's venue will now be called
The relationship between the Miami Heat and failed crypto company FTX is closer to over, as the latter asked a bankruptcy judge to end its sponsorship of the NBA franchise’s arena. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried — who is charged with fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations but has pleaded not guilty — is out on bond, serving house arrest at his parent’s Palo Alto, Calif. home.
