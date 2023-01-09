Read full article on original website
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Shakira receives the support of Piqué’s mom after controversial song: See her reaction
Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía. And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Daughter As Irina Shayk Reconciliation Rumors Swirl — See Photos!
Another day, another outing in NYC!Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper was spotted partaking in one of his favorite pasttimes this week — spending some quality time with his young daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in New York City! On Monday, January 9, the A Star is Born staple braved the frigid East Coast temps, appearing all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old, whom he shares with former flame supermodel Irina Shayk. Pretty In Pink! Bradley Cooper Takes Adorable Stroll With Daughter Lea Cooper In NYC — See PhotosThe daddy-daughter duo kept it chic and cozy during their trip onto...
Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing
One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV. “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Prince Harry shares intimate details of births of his children
The Duke of Sussex, 38, has shared intimate details of the birth of his son Archie in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, admitting the delivery of his daughter Lilibet in 2021 was 'bliss'.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cradles Baby Bump & Kisses BF On Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos
Mommy and Daddy’s night out! As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her first little one, she made enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair walked the red carpet with Kaley wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute lavender silk chiffon empire waist gown with a hand pleated bodice, bow accents on the straps, and hand embroidered crystal embellishments and simplistic jewelry. (Yes, we see the ring on THAT finger too!) Meanwhile, he beau was all smile sin a dapper cream colored tuxedo, is hand firmly interlocked with his lady love! A perfect date night for a pair that soon will trade in red carpets for late night feedings!
realitytitbit.com
Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
Hilary Swank Stuns On Red Carpet Months After Announcing Pregnancy With Twins
The mom-to-be announced in October that she's expecting two babies with her husband, Philip Schneider.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Chrissy Teigen Quips She's 'Still Pregnant' As She & John Legend Take Kids To Dino Park Before Baby's Arrival: Photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are soaking up their final days as a party of four! On Sunday, January 8, the cookbook author uploaded some fun shots as they took their two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, to Woodland Hills, Calif., for the Dinosaurs in the Valley exhibit."Left the house to play with dinos! only for you, mr miles," Teigen captioned the series of snaps. "Thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩."The brood dressed casual for the outing, with the tots both wearing rain boots so they could run in the dirt. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 37,...
Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts the "Blizzard" French Manicure
Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest manicure is giving a whole new meaning to the term "frosted." On Jan. 9, Peltz Beckham's 28th birthday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the actor's new nails, a look he dubbed the blizzard french manicure for its icy finish. "Blizzard French Bday for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Bachik captioned the photo of the "Welcome to Chippendales" star's hands.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Angelic in All-White Suit While Promoting New Movie
'Shotgun Wedding' starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel is expected to release later this month.
realitytitbit.com
Are Tiago and Vanessa on Love Is Blind Brazil still together?
Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Augusto provided the drama on Love Is Blind Brazil at the start, when they were part of a love triangle. However, the pair became a couple, and fans are wondering if they’re still together. Like all the other contestants, the pair came into the show...
