Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr
Former Hastings resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later...
2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
Annie E. Parde
Annie Elizabeth (Waltke) Parde, 92, of Beatrice died Thursday night, January 12, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on April 6, 1930 on a farm near Pickrell, was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, and attended Ehmen Country School. She married Edward Parde at Zion Lutheran Church on May 20, 1951 and they lived and farmed in the Cortland and Firth area until moving to Beatrice in 1964. She cleaned homes for over 50 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved eating out, going for joy rides, quilting, doing word search puzzles, gardening, and sewing dresses for her daughter’s dolls. She enjoyed taking bus tours throughout the United States, but a highlight was her trip to Germany.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault
FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since Marshbanks, 45, […] The post Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
