Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Crooked Oak basketball player Tymier Adkins-Freeman is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)
By Buck Ringgold Crooked Oak's Tymier Adkins-Freeman got a late Christmas gift, in the form of a milestone. On Dec. 28, in the opening round of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic, Adkins-Freeman - a senior point guard - scored the 2,000th point of his career. He also helped lead the Ruf-Nex to ...
KTLO
MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Harrison
One of the oldest rivalries in the state of Arkansas is between Mountain Home and Harrison. On Tuesday, it was the Bomber basketball teams coming out on top at Goblin Arena. Matt Sharp has the details. Listen:. Mountain Home’s boys were able to get past Harrison 59-54. The Bombers led...
Nixa girls squeak out overtime victory against Ozark
The holiday’s are great for relaxing and recharging, but sometimes, long layoffs can hinder a team’s performance. Would that be the case for Nixa or Ozark or perhaps both as the two teams hit the court for the first time since the Pink and White Tournament nine days ago. Midway through the first quarter, Lady […]
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
KTLO
4 area schools remain in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway stays at No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
KTLO
Mammoth Spring girls dominate in Kell Classic semifinals
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team was able to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Kell Classic at Swifton. The Lady Bears, currently ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by the Arkansas Sports Media, invoked the mercy rule in Wednesday’s semifinals as they routed Pangburn 69-37. Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring with 25 points, and Adrianna Corbett added 14. The Lady Bears improve to 22-3 on the season.
Comments / 0