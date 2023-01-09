ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Brazilian president released from Florida hospital. Who is Jair Bolsonaro?

A far-right politician lost a presidential re-election and came to Florida instead of attending the successor's inauguration, and supporters angrily stormed the capital and ransacked government offices out of a belief that the election was fraudulent. Almost exactly two years previously, that would have been former president Donald Trump, although the riot...
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
WSB Radio

Brazil 'mega-protest' fizzles amid authorities' concern

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities on Wednesday spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud.
WSAV News 3

Biden, Obrador, Trudeau condemn riots in Brazil

President Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly condemned the riots that broke out in Brazil on Sunday. “Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic […]
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence

ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
