Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Former Brazilian president released from Florida hospital. Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
A far-right politician lost a presidential re-election and came to Florida instead of attending the successor's inauguration, and supporters angrily stormed the capital and ransacked government offices out of a belief that the election was fraudulent. Almost exactly two years previously, that would have been former president Donald Trump, although the riot...
‘This nightmare is over’: Lula vows to pull Brazil out of Bolsonaro’s era of ‘devastation’
Leftwinger promises environmental protections and social progress as he’s sworn in as president
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Norway says fund to reduce Amazon deforestation in Brazil back in business
BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway, the major donor to the Amazon Fund, said the initiative for backing forest protection had been re-activated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation.
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Rioters storm Brazil’s capital: Take a look at the scenes echoing US Jan. 6 riots
Smashed windows, overturned couches and clouds of tear gas: Photos show the destruction at Brazil’s capital.
Brazil 'mega-protest' fizzles amid authorities' concern
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities on Wednesday spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress in capital
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.
Biden, Obrador, Trudeau condemn riots in Brazil
President Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly condemned the riots that broke out in Brazil on Sunday. “Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic […]
U.S. cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say
An explosion of marijuana farms supplying legal and illegal markets may be linked to international criminal organizations, authorities say. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff continues his reporting on the growing cannabis industry and its potential connection to human trafficking.Jan. 10, 2023.
Biden speaks to Brazil’s Lula, invites him to Washington in show of support
President Biden on Monday spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the riot that broke out in Brazil the day before. Biden on the call invited Lula to visit Washington early next month “for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda,” and Lula accepted the invitation. “Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the […]
Brazil arrests rise to 1,500 after pro-Bolsonaro attack on capital
Brazilian authorities have detained 1,500 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly participating in the attack on the nation's capital on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
NBC News
573K+
Followers
65K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0