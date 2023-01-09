Read full article on original website
Future of TV Briefing: Smart TV makers seek to steal the screen
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Roku’s push into the smart TV manufacturing business reflects the changing state of the connected TV market. Roku’s decision to start making its own smart TVs now seems to reflect two shifts happening in the connected TV hardware market: Smart TVs are usurping CTV devices (dongles, sticks, pucks, etc.) as the popular means of connecting a TV to streaming services, and smart TV makers are becoming more powerful players in the overall CTV platform market.
Comcast Adds Apple AirPlay Support to Xfinity Stream
Why-didn't-they-do-this-before feature lets Comcast subscribers use their smart phones to watch their pay TV subscription on any AirPlay-connected screen. Comcast has integrated AirPlay mirroring capabilities into its Xfinity Stream app, allowing users to essentially carry their pay TV subscription on their Apple or Android mobile device and watch it on any AirPlay-enabled television.
Sling TV Set to Roll Out User Profiles, Up Its Overall Pace of Innovation
The once red-hot "vMVPD wars" have settled into a kind of entrenched stalemate, and it seems like the first such skinny-bundled streaming service to market, Dish Network's Sling TV, has been stuck at its current level of around 2.4 million subscribers for years, yo-yo-ing up and down each quarter. However,...
Roku is making its own TVs, set to launch this spring
Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions. Since...
CES 2023 | Samsung teases 2023 Neo QLED Smart TVs with Auto HDR Remastering and 14-bit processing
Samsung introduced plenty of products during CES 2023, despite the impending arrival of its next month's Galaxy Unpacked hardware event. Smart TVs proved an area of focus for the company at this year's trade show, with new Neo QLED, Micro LED and QD-OLED models showcased. Seemingly, CES 2023 served as a taster for what is to come for Samsung's high-end Smart TV series, with the company sharing only minimal details about upcoming Neo QLED models in particular.
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Apple, Coach and more
Upgrade your 2023 home essentials by shopping the best Walmart deals on cozy bedding, powerful kitchen appliances and user-friendly tech.
Daily Deals Jan. 9: $300 off eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac, LG 65" 4K Smart TV for $1,649 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include $150 off a 2022 MacBook Pro, 21% off a new Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker, 27% off an Apple iMac, and 48% off an HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 13.3" HD Notebook.
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
A New Era of Noncompetes May Shake Up Hollywood Contracts
A new Federal Trade Commission rule that would ban noncompetes nationwide could complicate Hollywood hiring, even though California already prohibits the clauses in most contracts. On Jan. 5, the FTC released a proposed rule that would bar employers from making workers agree to noncompetes, which generally prevent them from taking jobs with competitors for a certain period of time after they leave the company. The agency says the clauses are a form of unfair competition in the labor market, lowering wages and stifling innovation, among other issues. The rule, as written, would apply to independent contractors and unpaid interns as well...
Reviewed: The Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen) is a Smart Upgrade, But Only For Some
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The sheer volume of smart home Amazon devices can be hard to parse, but there are plenty among them that are worth both your attention and money. One of the areas in which they have quite well-covered is the smart streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube, and we’ve had a lot of time with the 3rd Gen iteration of this device, and we’ve got thoughts on it. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has ranked among some of the best streaming...
Cinedigm To Employ TripleLift for In-Show Ads on FAST Channels
Streaming company Cinedigm said it will work with ad tech company TripleLift to enable in-show advertising on the 15 free ad-supported streaming television channels operated Cinedigm. TripleLift’s technology will also be used to put in-show advertising into programming watched on demand. "In-Show advertising is among the most promising opportunities...
Cinedigm Working With Roundtable To Develop Streaming GoPro Channel
Streaming company Cinedigm said it was working with producer Roundtable Entertainment to develop the GoPro Channel. Slated to premiere later this year, the GoPro Channel will feature original programming from GoPro’s library if sports and lifestyle videos, including both professionally produced programs and user-generated content. Roundtable will produce a...
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Sharp is bringing one of the first OLED Roku TVs to the U.S. in 2023
Sharp has been on the fringes of the U.S. TV market for several years, but that might be about to change. The company, which is still headquartered in Japan ,but has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016, has announced that it plans to sell a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV in the U.S. in spring 2023. It could be the first opportunity for people to buy a Roku TV with an OLED panel. The company will also introduce its latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.
Nielsen's Rivals React To Joint Industry Committee Plan
The audience measurement companies looking to offer alternatives to Nielsen were mostly supportive of the move by major programmers to create a joint industry committee that will standardize and design multiple currencies for buying and selling advertising. Nielsen has long dominated the measurement business and a new group could be...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
