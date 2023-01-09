ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers sign 9 players on Monday

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Less than 24 hours after the book on their 2022 season closed, the Carolina Panthers got started writing their new one. And they began by allowing a bunch of their players to write their names on new deals.

As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the Panthers have signed nine players to contracts for the 2023 campaign. Of the nine inked were tight ends Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan—who were set to become exclusive-rights free agents heading into the offseason.

Ricci fist joined Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Western Michigan University. He’s gone on to appear in 31 games for the Panthers between 2021 and 2022—amassing eight receptions for 100 yards.

Sullivan, before moving over to Charlotte in 2021, was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He’s caught two passes for 46 yards over 17 games.

The team also signed seven members of the practice squad to futures deals. They are as follows:

  • OL Deonte Brown
  • RB Spencer Brown
  • DE Kobe Jones
  • LB Arron Mosby
  • WR C.J. Saunders
  • DT Raequan Williams
  • WR Derek Wright

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

