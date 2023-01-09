Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Sign Up for ‘AlertSCC' for Storm Updates
Storms will continue to slam the Bay Area, prompting more flood watches for the entire region. Santa Clara County officials are now urging residents to sign up for AlertSCC - a platform the county and its cities use to send direct text and e-mail updates on the storm's progress and any evacuations, flooding or road closures.
Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed
SAN JOSE -- San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: OFFICIALS WARN SALINAS RIVER FLOOD THREAT GROWING
California officials warn Salinas River flooding could turn area into an island. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Most evacuation orders lifted, neighborhoods recovering from flooding
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. >>Find your zone, here. Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. Watsonville area: CRZ-E071,...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
montereycountyweekly.com
Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?
Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue
All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed Tuesday, impacting more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools planned to be open Tuesday.
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?
Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms
Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
