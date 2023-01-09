ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Related
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed

SAN JOSE --  San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Why is the lower Salinas River flooding on a day when it didn't rain?

Why is it that, on the nicest day of weather in the past few weeks, the Salinas River, in the lower Salinas Valley, was expected to potentially rise so high as to force closures of Highway 68, Davis Road and Highway 1, and turn the Monterey Peninsula into an “island”? (Which has not happened, at least yet.)
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue

All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed Tuesday, impacting more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools planned to be open Tuesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?

Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns

Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms

Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
APTOS, CA

