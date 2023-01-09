ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train in SODO derailed, crashed into power station

South Spokane Street in South Seattle is all clear after portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station Monday night. The slow-moving train heading to West Seattle crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue S and S Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to Seattle Fire.
SEATTLE, WA
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SEATTLE, WA
Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time

Controversy over an opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood continues over its proposed location and lack of transparency about plans. On KIRO Newsradio, state representative Lauren Davis (D) told interim host Brandi Kruse she believes the project should move forward despite the issues. Many residents in the area are upset because...
LYNNWOOD, WA
South Park homeowners get more help from city after recent flooding

The City of Seattle has brought in more resources to help South Park homeowners after their houses were flooded with feet of water. Team Rubicon, a group of volunteers led by military veterans, was hired to help clean houses of debris ahead of any substantial repairs to things like drywall and insulation. Volunteers donned full-body sanitary suits, measured water damage, and removed damaged furniture and carpets.
SEATTLE, WA
