King County wants input from North Puget Sound light rail riders
Sound Transit is extending the Link Light Rail north to five new stations in the next few years. King County Metro wants to improve ridership experience, so they are asking Washington passengers from King and Snohomish counties for input. In 2024 and 2025, Sound Transit will expand the Link Light...
Train in SODO derailed, crashed into power station
South Spokane Street in South Seattle is all clear after portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station Monday night. The slow-moving train heading to West Seattle crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue S and S Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to Seattle Fire.
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in...
Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking
The Port of Seattle is launching a new effort to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness after signing a new pledge along with an alliance of other port leaders, tenants, and major airlines across the country. The new pledge, called Port Allies Against Human Trafficking (PAAHT), works to raise awareness...
Tacoma’s guaranteed income program is now done, was it a success?
The last Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) guaranteed income payment was doled out in mid-December, and now participant feedback is in; regardless of what critics say, it appears to have been a success. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma were randomly selected to receive $500 a month for 12 months...
Dangerous drivers create difficult commute for Seattle biking community
Despite the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) implementation of Vision Zero — a city-wide plan to end traffic deaths and serious injuries to pedestrians by 2030 — Seattle remains a dangerous place for those commuting and traveling without a car. Amongst the dangers in Seattle are unprotected...
SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure
During the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that they will make the West Seattle Water Taxi and some King County Metro buses free. The bridge sustained serious mechanical damage caused by the Christmas week ice storms, and has disrupted commuters...
Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle
A person was declared dead after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Just before 9 a.m., Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted about a report of a fallen tree with injury on SE 46th Street in Fall City.
Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday
The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Graham Kapowsin High School. The meeting is being organized by the Coalition Against Gramham and Eatonville-Roy Airports. “We will be coming together...
Tacoma business owner shares story after being robbed at gunpoint inside her convenience store
A Tacoma business owner is sharing her experience after she was robbed inside her convenience store. It happened at the 76 Food Mart on the corner of 26th Street and Stevens Street. Lakhena Pon says she was working Tuesday evening when a man came up to the register to pay...
Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island
Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered. Residents there join a growing list of communities in western Washington that say they’re experiencing major delays from the U.S. Postal Service. Jim Garrison is just one...
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend
State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue. The closure is due to construction to place girders for the Montlake lid and a new eastbound bridge over Union Bay. Work...
Washington could have a state dinosaur thanks to 4th graders
The Suciasaurus rex once roamed the state of Washington 12 million years before the Tyrannosaurus rex, but it was just four years ago that fourth graders at Elmhurst Elementary in Parkland started pushing for it to become the official state dinosaur. As a civics lesson, fourth-grade teacher Amy Cole got...
Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time
Controversy over an opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood continues over its proposed location and lack of transparency about plans. On KIRO Newsradio, state representative Lauren Davis (D) told interim host Brandi Kruse she believes the project should move forward despite the issues. Many residents in the area are upset because...
Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts
Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes. The two suspects are 22-year-old Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez and 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval. Court documents say at least part of what led to their arrest...
South Park homeowners get more help from city after recent flooding
The City of Seattle has brought in more resources to help South Park homeowners after their houses were flooded with feet of water. Team Rubicon, a group of volunteers led by military veterans, was hired to help clean houses of debris ahead of any substantial repairs to things like drywall and insulation. Volunteers donned full-body sanitary suits, measured water damage, and removed damaged furniture and carpets.
