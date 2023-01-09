Authorities investigating fatal fall of a worker at Mass. General Hospital in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police say they are investigating a fatal fall at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday. Police say the person was killed and are working with OSHA to figure out exactly what happened.

Ezekia Weeks was working out of this Bon Me Food Truck when he first heard something going on across the street. “Then all of a sudden out of nowhere, all these trucks and stuff, first responders. The whole street was blocked off,” said Weeks.

Boston police say a person who fell off a building was killed. It happened at the Mass General Hospital Bigelow Building on the Blossom Street side of the hospital campus.

Weeks told Boston 25 Reporte Robert Goulston it appears the person fell from the upper roof area onto the lower roof, which is about eight stories.

“We saw someone on the very top of the building and then the ladders were just on that second level. There were paramedics and a nurse around him. We don’t know what happened but it sounds like something really sad,” said Weeks.

Boston Police say federal workplace investigators from OSHA were called in to help figure out what happened.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials confirmed the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was a worker.

The street was blocked off for a good part of the day but the Bigelow building remained open. The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene later in the day.

OSHA and police flew a drone up to the area where the person fell and landed. Mass General has not commented at this time about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

