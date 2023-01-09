ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Authorities investigating fatal fall of a worker at Mass. General Hospital in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq4co_0k8o05g700

BOSTON — Boston police say they are investigating a fatal fall at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday. Police say the person was killed and are working with OSHA to figure out exactly what happened.

Ezekia Weeks was working out of this Bon Me Food Truck when he first heard something going on across the street. “Then all of a sudden out of nowhere, all these trucks and stuff, first responders. The whole street was blocked off,” said Weeks.

Boston police say a person who fell off a building was killed. It happened at the Mass General Hospital Bigelow Building on the Blossom Street side of the hospital campus.

Weeks told Boston 25 Reporte Robert Goulston it appears the person fell from the upper roof area onto the lower roof, which is about eight stories.

“We saw someone on the very top of the building and then the ladders were just on that second level. There were paramedics and a nurse around him. We don’t know what happened but it sounds like something really sad,” said Weeks.

Boston Police say federal workplace investigators from OSHA were called in to help figure out what happened.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials confirmed the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was a worker.

The street was blocked off for a good part of the day but the Bigelow building remained open. The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene later in the day.

OSHA and police flew a drone up to the area where the person fell and landed. Mass General has not commented at this time about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy