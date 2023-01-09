ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
