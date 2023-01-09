Read full article on original website
Related
11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in Camden County; 5 arrests
Prosecutors say a Sicklerville man was using an apartment in Collingswood to package cocaine and fentanyl.
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
Philadelphia police identify 16-year-old shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
Philadelphia police have identified the teen who was shot and killed on Wednesday evening in the Tioga-Nicetown section.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Man in Custody For PA Bank Robberies Charged For 3 More in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County say a Philadelphia man has been charged after allegedly committing robberies at three separate banks last year. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says 28-year-old George Drake is accused of entering PNC Bank on Monmouth Avenue in Gloucester City on July 16th, 2022, and passing a demand note to a teller for money.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0