The San Francisco 49ers have a long road ahead of them if they want to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. Not necessarily because they’re going to face a lot of strong competition — the NFC is rather weak this year — but because they have to win four straight games with 2022's Mr. Irrelevant under center. Leading up to the playoffs, that hasn’t hindered the 49ers though. They’ve won 10 straight games, five of which have come with Purdy as the team’s signal-caller. He has yet to record a single game with fewer than two passing touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 119 since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s been a great story, and bettors seem inclined to think it’s something more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO