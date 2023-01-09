Read full article on original website
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Deadspin
Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal
Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
Deadspin
What is Derek Carr's legacy with the Raiders?
So, it looks, feels, and now sounds like Derek Carr is officially done with the Raiders organization. Carr has been a big part of Raider Nation since entering the NFL in 2014. Carr was benched to end the season, and just days after the 2022 campaign ended, he posted what can only be categorized as a “farewell” tweet to fans of the storied franchise.
NFL insider thinks Sean Payton's interest in Cardinals' HC gig is 'pretty legit'
The idea that Sean Payton could be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is picking up steam. Once seen as a long shot to bring in the Super Bowl-winning coach, the Cardinals might now be in the driver's seat for Payton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Appearing...
Deadspin
NFL Playoffs: The 2 NFC teams on upset alert are overshadowing the 1 that’s not
There’s been a ton of chatter this week about who’s on upset alert, and most of that talk has surrounded two NFC teams prone to losing in the most extravagant ways possible when it comes to the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings are 2.5- and 3-point favorites, respectively, in matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, and that’s understandable given the teams’ histories. Yet, I’m not entirely sold on the San Francisco 49ers waltzing into the next round.
Deadspin
The Popeye’s meme kid grew up to become a D-II college football player with an NIL deal
It’s funny how life works sometimes. One minute you’re a nine-year-old kid who becomes a social media meme for giving the stink eye to a camera at Popeyes, the next, you’re a college freshman signing a name image and likeness deal with the same fast-food chain that made you famous. Thus, the full circle moment has been completed for Dieunerst Collin, who is currently a freshman at D-II Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.
Deadspin
The Odell Beckham plane footage — like the wide receiver — is a non-starter
We now have video evidence of why no NFL teams were willing to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a late-season contract. Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, etc. all passed on the mercurial wide receiver. What team would ever sign him after such deplorable behavior? Being removed from a plane crosses the line of human decency, and OBJ got his just desserts.
Deadspin
NFL gets it right picking Atlanta as venue for possible Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game
The NFL didn’t actually mess this one up. My apologies for bracing for impact on anything the league does these days, especially when it involves Buffalo. The league announced that a possible AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would happen at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The need for a neutral-site game with a Super Bowl berth on the line was necessitated by the cancelation of Week 17’s Bengals-Bills after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter.
Deadspin
Bettors are hoping to ride the hot hand
The San Francisco 49ers have a long road ahead of them if they want to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. Not necessarily because they’re going to face a lot of strong competition — the NFC is rather weak this year — but because they have to win four straight games with 2022's Mr. Irrelevant under center. Leading up to the playoffs, that hasn’t hindered the 49ers though. They’ve won 10 straight games, five of which have come with Purdy as the team’s signal-caller. He has yet to record a single game with fewer than two passing touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 119 since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s been a great story, and bettors seem inclined to think it’s something more.
Deadspin
Chicago Bears name B1G commish Kevin Warren as team president
Soon-to-be former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to take over as CEO and president of the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes amid a rebuild with the team finishing the year 3-14, and landing the No. 1 pick in the draft. This is a vital stretch for the Bears as they have plenty of decisions to make that will dictate how well and how fast Chicago returns to relevance.
Deadspin
9 backup QBs have won a Super Bowl — could Brock Purdy be next?
Sixty-eight quarterbacks started at least one game in 2022. That’s a list that includes signal-callers like Mike “F’n” White, David Blough, Trace McSorley, Skylar Thompson, Desmond Ridder, Jarett Stidham... and “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo...
Deadspin
Chris Ballard, Paul Riley blame cancel culture for self-manufactured problems
There’s an increasing trend of people in power, mostly white men, using cancel culture as a rallying cry to garner support for whatever their cause may be. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard said he didn’t want to be “canceled” because he “failed” the organization, and banned NWSL coach Paul Riley offered up “woke, cancel culture” as the reason he’ll never coach pro women’s soccer again. Blaming the current political climate for the appalling treatment of your players/employees, or for bringing in washed-up QBs and ESPN talking heads as the franchise saviors, takes away from your conduct.
Deadspin
If you thought Washington Football Team was creative, you'll like what the Miami Heat's venue will now be called
The relationship between the Miami Heat and failed crypto company FTX is closer to over, as the latter asked a bankruptcy judge to end its sponsorship of the NBA franchise’s arena. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried — who is charged with fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations but has pleaded not guilty — is out on bond, serving house arrest at his parent’s Palo Alto, Calif. home.
Deadspin
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins wants out of the desert
Unlike Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins has had enough. Following a tumultuous year on the Arizona Cardinals that he’d probably prefer to expunge from his record, Hopkins wants a fresh start. This offseason, Arizona’s All-Pro is expected to demand a trade out of the undetermined level of Hell that has been his Arizona prison for three years, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins is reportedly seeking a new deal, which would garner him more bonus money and extend the two years remaining on his current deal.
Deadspin
Umpires will definitely handle being challenged well
Automatic strike zones, or ABS, or Robo-umps, have been the Valhalla for a certain section of baseball fans (one I happen to be a part of). Watching Angel Hernandez or Doug Eddings try and guess where the strike zone is today and then acting like the world’s biggest ass-boil when anyone points out that they shouldn’t have a driver’s license much less try and pinpoint where a small rock moving at 100 MPH has crossed an imaginary plane five feet in front of them has gotten very old. The task has really moved beyond anyone’s capability thanks to the wizardry being unleashed from 60 feet, 6 inches these days, but some are better than others.
