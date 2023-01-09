ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $200 VR muzzle lets you strap a second bulky device to your head

WTF?! Every year, CES has at least one off-the-wall concept that never gets off the ground. We may have found this year's winner with a microphone that straps to your mouth like a muzzle. Enter the age of the cyber dork. Virtual reality accessory startup Shiftfall unveiled a unique microphone...
Holographic side panel accessory adds a splash of color to your case

Recap: Enthusiasts started cutting windows into their PC's side panels some 25 years ago to showcase the hardware within. The mod quickly spread throughout the hardware and gaming community and eventually, manufacturers started offering cases with pre-installed windowed side panels. Nowadays, there's no shortage of cases equipped with see-through side panels and RGB lighting at retail, so what's next to make your case stand out from the crowd?
Epson's FastFoto scanner makes short work of digitizing prints

Editor's take: I've inherited several albums and boxes of loose family photos over the years. They're nestled out of harm's way in my safe alongside other important documents and keepsakes but at some point, I want to digitize them for the sake of preservation and easier referencing. PCMag recently took a look at a scanner that could meet my needs, but I'm not sure I want to shell out for the cost of admission.
Nvidia Broadcast app tries to simulate eye contact with the camera

Why it matters: With an update to its video conferencing software, Nvidia has become the latest company to tackle the eye contact problem in video calls. This and other minor features included in the update could help content creators make more engaging presentations. Nvidia released Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 this week...
New Razer soundbar uses AI-based head-tracking to beam audio directly to your ears

WTF?! Neural network AI is seeing various implementations these days: text generation, image reconstruction, facial recognition, legal defense, and more. Razer thinks AI can solve a fundamental cost-quality compromise between soundbars and surround sound systems. Its latest audio product combines multiple cutting-edge technologies to provide immersive sound in an unobtrusive package.
Roku is making its own TVs, set to launch this spring

Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions. Since...
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. What's clear is that AMD Zen 4's position has been strengthened since our launch reviews. The more affordable...
Users report Pixel 7 camera glass spontaneously shattering without cause

Facepalm: If you bought or are considering purchasing the new Pixel 7, watch out for the glass coverings over the camera sensors. Many users report that the protective covers have violently shattered for no apparent reason. To make matters worse, Google seems to be filing complaints in the not-covered-by-warranty category.
Hobotz

In 2020, during lockdown, this was me. An Acer laptop, 16 gb ram, I-3 (iirc) cpu and... Intel HD-graphics 5200. I can't complain, I love...
HDMI licensing administrator says the obscure HDMI Alt Mode specs are dead

Why it matters: HDMI Alt Mode was designed to provide an efficient and flexible bridge between two different connection technologies. But HDMI Alt Mode promises never came to fruition, and the potential standard is now essentially dead, as officially confirmed by HDMI LA. According to Notebookcheck, which spoke with HDMI...
Apple could add touch to MacBooks, despite being against the idea for years

Rumor mill: While fans have long hailed Apple's MacBooks as the best laptops you can buy, they still lack a feature offered by many Windows alternatives: a touchscreen. But according to a new report, that's going to change. For many years, Apple has taken the stance that touchscreens and laptops...
DirectStorage benchmark shows massive transfer speed improvements

Why it matters: Microsoft's DirectStorage API promises to bring PCs ultra-fast load times akin to what Xbox Series console and PlayStation 5 users have experienced for two years. As the first game supporting DirectStorage prepares to launch, a benchmark shows real performance gains on retail hardware. Tests from PC Games...
Jerrah1027

The news feed is currently empty.
dealer

The news feed is currently empty.
Apple could add in-house MicroLED screens to its devices

Forward-looking: It appears that Apple will continue to bring more of its hardware in-house over the coming years. The next component on the list could be MicroLED screens for use in its devices, which would allow Cupertino to lessen its reliance on other companies, including those that currently design and produce the OLED panels in the iPhone 14 handsets.
logolemons

The news feed is currently empty.
ciowomen

The news feed is currently empty.
mic196f

The news feed is currently empty.
refonner

The news feed is currently empty.
