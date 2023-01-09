Read full article on original website
Five Denim Brands To Know Before Atlanta Apparel
Have you heard the buzz? Atlanta Apparel is back, kicking off in Americas Mart from January 31-February 4. Ahead of your visit, we’ve cherry picked the denim labels to know. Right this way!. Lucky Brand. Post-COVID, we’re all about a renewed sense of optimism and good fortune. Enter: Lucky...
Delphine Arnault Named CEO At Dior (And More Shake Ups At LVMH), Versace Lands On Madison Avenue
Along with a series of moves at LVMH, Delphine Arnault, the eldest child of magnate Bernard Arnault, is taking on her first CEO role. Arnault will now lead Dior, marking a homecoming of sorts from her role as deputy general manager from 2008 until 2013. Since then, Arnault has been instrumental as Louis Vuitton’s second in command, helping to implement crucial partnerships as the label’s executive vice president, as well as spearheading the LVMH Prize. Speaking of his daughter’s impact at Vuitton, Arnault said her leadership helped the company to “advance significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”
Daily Media: Moves At WSJ. Magazine, BuzzFeed, And More!
This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Rashad Minnick is now men’s fashion market editor at WSJ. Magazine. Jenny Hartman has been promoted to executive fashion market editor at the publication, and Kevin Huynh has been promoted to fashion market editor.
