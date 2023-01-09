ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Salina Post

Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Salina Post

KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain

TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
Salina Post

Saline Co. among Specialty Crop Block Grant recipients

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture was awarded $780,776 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in 2022. Funds for the program were presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Marketing Service. The purpose of the SCBG Program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.” The Kansas Department of Agriculture has selected other recipients to further utilize the funds.
Salina Post

Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed

TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Salina Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
Salina Post

