Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Gov. urges civility: Read Kelly's 2023 inaugural address
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol on Monday. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office. Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild...
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
Saline Co. among Specialty Crop Block Grant recipients
MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture was awarded $780,776 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in 2022. Funds for the program were presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Marketing Service. The purpose of the SCBG Program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.” The Kansas Department of Agriculture has selected other recipients to further utilize the funds.
Inmate facing Feb. execution has new alibi in quadruple slaying
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
NWS: Mild Tuesday; storm system moving in Wednesday
Mild today and Wednesday. A storm system moves in on Wednesday, and rain will transition to snow across portions of central Kansas Wednesday night. Conditions will be cooler and drier on Thursday.
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week four
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week four rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0