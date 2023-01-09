Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Parks And Recreation Plan 2023 Programs
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department has a busy year of programming planned for 2023. Superintendent Tab Brockman said the Winter Champion’s Classic Soccer Tournament will be held on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex. Also at the Sportsplex, a youth basketball season is...
clarksvillenow.com
Free business networking event coming in February at Clarksville Regional Airport
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 8, Your Tennessee Homes Team with Haus Realty & Management will offer a Business Speed Networking event at the Clarksville Regional Airport. “Think of it as speed dating, but for your career. You’ll have the opportunity to make valuable connections and grow your professional network in a fast-paced, exciting environment. And with so many talented professionals in attendance, you never know what opportunities might take off,” organizers said.
clarksvillenow.com
Fallen Brewery named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month
Congratulations to The Fallen Brewery on being named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January!. The concept of The Fallen Brewery was born out of co-owner Nathan Manese’s military service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the desire to pay respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “Our brewery has also been built to honor the men and women who serve our country and the communities we live in. It is a place for family, friends, and strangers to become friends,” Manese said.
clarksvillenow.com
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for hundreds of service members and their families as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens of...
clarksvillenow.com
Free Wi-Fi arrives at Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks now offer free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google. In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage and Valleybrook Parks. With the addition of Dixon and Edith Pettus, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
clarksvillenow.com
TVA will replace coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant with gas-fueled turbine, environmental groups object
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is moving forward with a plan to retire and demolish its high-pollutant two-unit, coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant and replace it with a natural gas-fueled combined cycle combustion turbine. In May 2021, the TVA announced it was taking steps toward closing...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
clarksvillenow.com
State Rep. Jeff Burkhart sworn in as member of 113th General Assembly
CLARKSVILLE, TN – State Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville, was officially sworn in as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Burkhart took the oath of office during the first legislative day of the 113th General Assembly. He was elected in November to represent House District 75, which includes part of Montgomery County.
Mayor Cooper Announces 11 Projects in North Nashville Funded Through Participatory Budgeting
Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee, on January 10, for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Whether you’re tired of the crowds at supermarkets or are simply looking to stock up on farm-fresh, homemade goods, you’re bound to be pleased when you plan a visit to this Amish Market in Nolensville.
clarksvillenow.com
25th annual MLK Jr. Commemorative March and more coming up this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee-Clarksville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in partnership with the Clarksville Area Ministerial Association and the National Pan-Hellenic Council is proud to announce the Dr. King Day of Service Celebration events for 2023.
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
clarksvillenow.com
Fannie Beaumontt
Ms. Fannie Beaumont, age 67, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Viewing Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Spring Creek. Ms. Fannie was born November 7, 1955, in Clarksville...
Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
clarksvillenow.com
James Theoplis McCoin II
James Theoplis McCoin II, age 32, of Clarksville, TN, gained his wings on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. James entered...
clarksvillenow.com
Horace Gilbert Dyce
Horace Gilbert Dyce, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving friends and family on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Horace was born September 9, 1945, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Elsie Mae Dyce Bowker. Horace is also preceded in death by his father that raised him, James G. Bowker; first wife, Barbara Dyce and second wife, Marianne Dyce; brothers, Douglas and Henry Bowker.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
