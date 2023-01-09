ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Parks And Recreation Plan 2023 Programs

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department has a busy year of programming planned for 2023. Superintendent Tab Brockman said the Winter Champion’s Classic Soccer Tournament will be held on Jan. 21 and 22 at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex. Also at the Sportsplex, a youth basketball season is...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Free business networking event coming in February at Clarksville Regional Airport

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 8, Your Tennessee Homes Team with Haus Realty & Management will offer a Business Speed Networking event at the Clarksville Regional Airport. “Think of it as speed dating, but for your career. You’ll have the opportunity to make valuable connections and grow your professional network in a fast-paced, exciting environment. And with so many talented professionals in attendance, you never know what opportunities might take off,” organizers said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fallen Brewery named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month

Congratulations to The Fallen Brewery on being named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January!. The concept of The Fallen Brewery was born out of co-owner Nathan Manese’s military service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the desire to pay respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “Our brewery has also been built to honor the men and women who serve our country and the communities we live in. It is a place for family, friends, and strangers to become friends,” Manese said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Free Wi-Fi arrives at Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks now offer free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google. In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage and Valleybrook Parks. With the addition of Dixon and Edith Pettus, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

State Rep. Jeff Burkhart sworn in as member of 113th General Assembly

CLARKSVILLE, TN – State Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville, was officially sworn in as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Burkhart took the oath of office during the first legislative day of the 113th General Assembly. He was elected in November to represent House District 75, which includes part of Montgomery County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Mayor Cooper Announces 11 Projects in North Nashville Funded Through Participatory Budgeting

Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee, on January 10, for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fannie Beaumontt

Ms. Fannie Beaumont, age 67, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Viewing Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Spring Creek. Ms. Fannie was born November 7, 1955, in Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

James Theoplis McCoin II

James Theoplis McCoin II, age 32, of Clarksville, TN, gained his wings on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. James entered...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Horace Gilbert Dyce

Horace Gilbert Dyce, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving friends and family on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Horace was born September 9, 1945, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Elsie Mae Dyce Bowker. Horace is also preceded in death by his father that raised him, James G. Bowker; first wife, Barbara Dyce and second wife, Marianne Dyce; brothers, Douglas and Henry Bowker.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

