It was a 3-strike conviction, she reduced bail on! When out on that, he as arrested AGAIN & set free again! This liberal judge & ALL like her, should be disbarred!!! IF he was behind bars, as he should hav been, this young deputy would still be alive!
LMU Loyola Law School needs to terminate “Professor” Goldman. The issue is not about bail as this liberal public defender is assuming. It is about a judge not following California’s Three Strike Law. You have an inept, incompetent, and clearly uneducated person teaching law students.
he could have and should have been service his sentence for his conviction rather than being out on bail. he WAS NOT speaking this conviction. He was trying to get his two prior strikes removed. she has blood on her hands
