Riverside County, CA

duckduck
4d ago

It was a 3-strike conviction, she reduced bail on! When out on that, he as arrested AGAIN & set free again! This liberal judge & ALL like her, should be disbarred!!! IF he was behind bars, as he should hav been, this young deputy would still be alive!

Try to prove me wrong
4d ago

LMU Loyola Law School needs to terminate “Professor” Goldman. The issue is not about bail as this liberal public defender is assuming. It is about a judge not following California’s Three Strike Law. You have an inept, incompetent, and clearly uneducated person teaching law students.

DILLIGAF
3d ago

he could have and should have been service his sentence for his conviction rather than being out on bail. he WAS NOT speaking this conviction. He was trying to get his two prior strikes removed. she has blood on her hands

Related
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman held for elder abuse

Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Back Wages and Penalties Totaling $690,000 Have Been Assessed Against a Senior Housing Provider With a History of Wage Breaches.

A California senior living company must pay more than $690,000 in back wages and penalties because it failed to pay employees their full salary, deducted for lunch breaks, and failed to retain time and payroll records. Neely’s R.C. Inc., doing business as Neldy’s Adult Residential Care Home, was recently ordered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Deputies Arrest San Pedro Woman Suspected of Smuggling Drugs into Los Angeles County Jail - Find Fentanyl, Heroin, and 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine

January 12, 2023 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported the following information. On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 A.M., OCTF detectives were conducting surveillance at an undisclosed location, due to information received that inmates in the Los Angeles County jails were conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the jails.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Fernando Valley Man Pleads Guilty in Nearly $6 Million Scheme to Sell Used and Counterfeit Medical Devices Used for Skin Tightening and Fat Burning

January 10, 2023 – LOS ANGELES – A Tarzana man pleaded guilty yesterday to federal criminal charges for running a nearly $6 million scheme in which he knowingly sold used skin-tightening. medical devices that were deliberately misbranded as new, as well as counterfeit devices that he claimed were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

