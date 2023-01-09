Things certainly ended up being quite pleasant throughout the Tri-State today. After seeing cloud cover and scattered rainfall early this morning, sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s returned for the early afternoon. After reaching 64° in Evansville, our warmest temperature of the year thus far, cloud cover has already rolled back in over the region this evening. Expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually dwindling toward 54° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out and 53° during the predawn hours Thursday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO