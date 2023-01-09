Read full article on original website
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
Evansville's first 'Coffee With A Cop' of 2023 happening Tuesday
Law enforcement officials in the Evansville area are preparing for their first "Coffee With A Cop" event of 2023. The first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Community members are invited to gather from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's...
Spencer County elementary school in session at local churches
A Spencer County, Indiana elementary school is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe. Students of Lincoln Trails Elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches. Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student...
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023
The board committee is set up to provide grants to individual applicants in need of home improvements or affordable housing developers to build units in hopes of tackling the affordable housing issue in the city. Tags. Indiana. Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023. The board committee is...
Tri-State residents see large hail from overnight storms
Several Tri-State area residents reported spotting sizeable hail after strong storms swept through the area overnight. While some damaging winds were also included in those overnight storms, there were several reports of pea sized, quarter sized, and even golf ball sized hail. The storms were widespread, and we've received photos...
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police. Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say. The former owner of an addiction counseling center...
New dispatchers needed in Henderson County
New emergency service dispatchers are needed in Henderson County, Kentucky. A hiring posting from Henderson 911 Emergency Communications says that dispatch is now hiring with pay starting at $18.42 hourly, plus shift differential and overtime opportunities. The job posting says the positions also offer health, dental, and vision insurance, plus...
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
January highlights ‘Cervical Cancer Awareness Month’
A teal ribbon represents cervical cancer, and the month of January is designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors say this whole month is dedicated to raising awareness and educating women about prevention. Thousands of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Thousands also die from the disease every...
Henderson intersection reopens after crash with injuries
Crews are investigating a Friday afternoon crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Fire Department said Friday that crews were at the scene of a wreck in on Highway 60 East near Barrett Boulevard. According to HFD, two cars were involved in the crash, and both were forced off...
HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
Crews called to two-car crash in Gibson County
Emergency officials were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said crews were cleaning up after a crash that happened at the intersection of SR 168 and CR 550 East. According to the sheriff's office, the 911 call for the...
ISP: Overnight chase ends with three arrests
Three people are facing a list of charges after an overnight chase through Knox and Gibson counties. Indiana State Police say they spotted a speeding vehicle Thursday morning on U.S. 41 near Decker. We're told the vehicle was going 79 miles-per-hour in the 60 miles-per-hour zone. Once stopped, ISP says...
Severe weather threat overnight
Things certainly ended up being quite pleasant throughout the Tri-State today. After seeing cloud cover and scattered rainfall early this morning, sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s returned for the early afternoon. After reaching 64° in Evansville, our warmest temperature of the year thus far, cloud cover has already rolled back in over the region this evening. Expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually dwindling toward 54° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out and 53° during the predawn hours Thursday.
Jury finds Evansville man guilty after assaulting Circle K cashier
An Evansville man has been found guilty in a jury trial, after police say he assaulted a gas station clerk last year. James Payne was convicted of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement.
Woman facing 59 fraud, forgery and theft charges after more than $5K in checks wrongly cashed
An Evansville woman was arrested on dozens of charges after police say fraudulent checks made out to her totaling more than $5,000 were cashed. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they began looking into the incident after a victim's bank account had multiple checks fraudulently drawn from it. Police...
2nd Amendment 'safe harbor' resolution proposed in Daviess County
In a preemptive effort to stop gun control legislation such as the new restrictions in Illinois, the group Kentucky United has proposed a draft resolution to the Daviess County Fiscal Court. Kentucky United was formed in 2020 in opposition to gun legislation being considered at the state level, and has...
A spike in Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Henderson
A devastating start to the year here in Henderson, in just the first 13 days of 2023 there's already been14 overdoses and 4 deaths from fentanyl. Community leaders held a press conference today as the problem continues to get worse day by day. "To say this is troublesome or bothers...
