Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Bronny James Has Reportedly Received Offers From 9 College Teams
9 college teams are in pursuit of Bronny James.
Golden State Warriors Are Struggling Because Of Jordan Poole's Biggest Flaw, Claims NBA Analyst
The Golden State Warriors are having issues this season because of a key issue in Jordan Poole's game, says Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’
In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football. Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade told Stephen Curry about the moment he realized he was an NBA star and how Kobe Bryant was involved in it.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Robert Horry Told LeBron James And The Lakers What They Need To Do To Make The Playoffs
Robert Horry opened up on what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to make it to the postseason and have some success this season.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
LA Clippers Fans Got Into A Fight After Watching Team Slump To 6th Consecutive Loss
Fans of the LA Clippers were rumbling in the stands as the team fell to their sixth consecutive loss in a matchup against the Hawks.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo in his all-time top 5 players list, but doesn't discredit the Bucks superstar.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers Has Fallen From Grace Like Few Superstars Have
Just a couple of years ago, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was arguably at the top of his profession. He secured his first of two consecutive regular season MVP awards while taking his team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance, only to fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, the one QB who was universally considered to be better than him.
Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife
Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets powering past NBA's elite, Kevin Durant injury could be big help for Boston
Denver has surged to the top of the West during a stretch that includes wins over the Nets, Cavaliers, Clippers and other contenders.
Yardbarker
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
