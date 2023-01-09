ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas: 5 potential landing spots for the longtime Raiders QB

Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas. It's not a matter of if at this point. Just a matter of when and how. The nine-year Raiders quarterback said his goodbyes on Thursday after the franchise that drafted him in 2014 benched him for the final two games of the season in an apparent effort to avoid injury that would guarantee his $33 million in salary next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davon Townley to return to Penn State instead of transfer

Sometimes you just need to take a step back and realize how good you may have it. Perhaps that was the situation for defensive lineman Davon Townley. A little more than a month after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Townley is now reportedly staying at Penn State. According to a report from 247Sports, Townley has confirmed he will remain at Penn State instead of pursuing a transfer. That is good news for the Penn State defense as Townley has some good athletic potential to be a key player on the line of scrimmage in the coming years if he...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NOLA.com

John Curtis overtakes Warren Easton in battle of area girls powers

A pair of area girls basketball powers squared off Wednesday evening with roughly a month of the regular season to play. John Curtis, the reigning Division I champions and the No. 3 team in the unofficial LHSAA power ratings, overcame a six-point halftime deficit and pulled away from Warren Easton for a 55-48 win at home.
WASHINGTON STATE
NOLA.com

How Willie Green's Detroit roots molded the Pelicans' steady head coach

In 1980, Dave Bing started a steel company in Detroit, where he had starred for the Pistons for nine years. Bing Steel grew quickly and became a place where basketball players at nearby University of Detroit Mercy could get summer jobs. Bing and Perry Watson, the school’s longtime head coach,...
DETROIT, MI

