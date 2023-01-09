Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Jeff Duncan: Don't expect the Sean Payton sweepstakes to produce a windfall for the Saints
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are heating up. The 2022 NFL regular season had barely ended, and news was already breaking about potential landing spots for the former Saints head coach. Not a day goes by without some sort of update on his future. Payton’s under contract with the Saints through...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas: 5 potential landing spots for the longtime Raiders QB
Derek Carr is leaving Las Vegas. It's not a matter of if at this point. Just a matter of when and how. The nine-year Raiders quarterback said his goodbyes on Thursday after the franchise that drafted him in 2014 benched him for the final two games of the season in an apparent effort to avoid injury that would guarantee his $33 million in salary next season.
One outlet somehow believes C.J. Stroud to the NFL isn't a lock
We are all waiting on what Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stoud will do next year, although it would be a major shock if he doesn’t head off to the NFL. But don’t tell that to one outlet. In fact, it believes that there is potential for Stroud to return for another year at Ohio State.
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
Davon Townley to return to Penn State instead of transfer
Sometimes you just need to take a step back and realize how good you may have it. Perhaps that was the situation for defensive lineman Davon Townley. A little more than a month after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Townley is now reportedly staying at Penn State. According to a report from 247Sports, Townley has confirmed he will remain at Penn State instead of pursuing a transfer. That is good news for the Penn State defense as Townley has some good athletic potential to be a key player on the line of scrimmage in the coming years if he...
John Curtis overtakes Warren Easton in battle of area girls powers
A pair of area girls basketball powers squared off Wednesday evening with roughly a month of the regular season to play. John Curtis, the reigning Division I champions and the No. 3 team in the unofficial LHSAA power ratings, overcame a six-point halftime deficit and pulled away from Warren Easton for a 55-48 win at home.
Jeff Duncan: The Buffalo Bills are the America's Team in these NFL playoffs, but take the Dolphins on Sunday
It’s hard not to root for the Buffalo Bills in these NFL playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia is the most tortured fan base in the league. They have made four Super Bowl appearances and failed to earn a single Lombardi Trophy.
Billy Donovan: Lonzo Ball making 'really slow' progress, hasn't started full-speed running, cutting yet
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Friday tempered expectations on guard Lonzo Ball’s left knee rehab after Ball posted a series of videos on social media that included him dunking and running on a treadmill.
Can Nets remain elite vs. Celtics without Kevin Durant? Best Bets for Thursday (Jan. 12)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
How Willie Green's Detroit roots molded the Pelicans' steady head coach
In 1980, Dave Bing started a steel company in Detroit, where he had starred for the Pistons for nine years. Bing Steel grew quickly and became a place where basketball players at nearby University of Detroit Mercy could get summer jobs. Bing and Perry Watson, the school’s longtime head coach,...
