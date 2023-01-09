Sometimes you just need to take a step back and realize how good you may have it. Perhaps that was the situation for defensive lineman Davon Townley. A little more than a month after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Townley is now reportedly staying at Penn State. According to a report from 247Sports, Townley has confirmed he will remain at Penn State instead of pursuing a transfer. That is good news for the Penn State defense as Townley has some good athletic potential to be a key player on the line of scrimmage in the coming years if he...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO