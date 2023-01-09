ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Elliott adds to Eagles’ trophy case with performance vs. Giants

Jake Elliott finished off the regular season with one more Player of the Week award for the Eagles. Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Birds’ 22-16 win over the Giants. On Sunday, Elliott went 5-for-5 on field goals, including...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Head Coach Announcement

The New Orleans Saints' first season post-Sean Payton was a forgettable one to put it kindly. So after going 7-10 at the helm, will Saints head coach Dennis Allen lose his job over it? The answer appears to be "No." Speaking to the media on Friday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Reveals Why Cowboys Could End Up With Sean Payton

The Dallas Cowboys put together their second consecutive 12-win regular season under head coach Mike McCarthy. It was a pretty remarkable feat given the fact that many people wrote them off in Week 1 when Dak Prescott injured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is also the first time since 1991-1996 that the Cowboys won double-digit games in consecutive seasons.
The Spun

Third NFL Team Has Requested To Interview Sean Payton

The Sean Payton sweepstakes are starting to heat up. Moments ago, Peter Schrager announced that a third team requested permission to speak with the former Saints head coach.  Schrager said the Texans have shown interest in Payton. They can't speak with the former Super Bowl champion until Jan. ...
HOUSTON, TX
NOLA.com

How Willie Green's Detroit roots molded the Pelicans' steady head coach

In 1980, Dave Bing started a steel company in Detroit, where he had starred for the Pistons for nine years. Bing Steel grew quickly and became a place where basketball players at nearby University of Detroit Mercy could get summer jobs. Bing and Perry Watson, the school’s longtime head coach,...
DETROIT, MI

