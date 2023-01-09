Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cam Jordan Deserves Another Year With Saints
Cam Jordan is a stalwart in the Saints defense, but one thing eludes him - a Super Bowl with the Saints.
NBC Sports
Elliott adds to Eagles’ trophy case with performance vs. Giants
Jake Elliott finished off the regular season with one more Player of the Week award for the Eagles. Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his impressive performance in the Birds’ 22-16 win over the Giants. On Sunday, Elliott went 5-for-5 on field goals, including...
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
NFL World Reacts To Saints Head Coach Announcement
The New Orleans Saints' first season post-Sean Payton was a forgettable one to put it kindly. So after going 7-10 at the helm, will Saints head coach Dennis Allen lose his job over it? The answer appears to be "No." Speaking to the media on Friday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced ...
LSU football freshman QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal | Report
BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Walker Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard, the No. 40 prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, played sparingly as the Tigers' third-string quarterback this season behind starter Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America. A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a...
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Reveals Why Cowboys Could End Up With Sean Payton
The Dallas Cowboys put together their second consecutive 12-win regular season under head coach Mike McCarthy. It was a pretty remarkable feat given the fact that many people wrote them off in Week 1 when Dak Prescott injured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is also the first time since 1991-1996 that the Cowboys won double-digit games in consecutive seasons.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Don't expect the Sean Payton sweepstakes to produce a windfall for the Saints
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are heating up. The 2022 NFL regular season had barely ended, and news was already breaking about potential landing spots for the former Saints head coach. Not a day goes by without some sort of update on his future. Payton’s under contract with the Saints through...
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview a Super Bowl-winner in ex-Saints coach, Sean Payton
Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott nominated for 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
atozsports.com
Saints: Dennis Allen gives an evaluation on the season Jameis Winston had
The New Orleans Saints had a quarterback debacle almost the entire year. I think we, or most of us, thought at the beginning of the year that Jameis Winston would be the quarterback for the entire season, and that wasn’t even close to true. Winston played just three games...
NOLA.com
Rebuilding the Saints: Which direction should the team go at quarterback after a 7-10 season?
The New Orleans Saints finished a disappointing 7-10 in their first season under head coach Dennis Allen. A year that began with playoff aspirations ended with a third-place finish in the NFC South, the worst division in the league. Allen said Monday he expected there to be significant changes in...
Derek Lalonde hunting down Dan Campbell to speak to Red Wings
Lalonde said that he planned to invite Campbell to speak to the team before a game, once the Lions’ season was over. Now that it is, Lalonde has set things in motion.
NOLA.com
Saints linebacker Demario Davis lands on AP All-Pro 2nd team for 3rd consecutive year
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis earned a second-team All-Pro honor from The Associated Press, it was announced Friday. This marks Davis’ fourth straight year with an All-Pro honor from the AP. It’s his third consecutive year on the second team specifically. He was on the first team in 2019.
Third NFL Team Has Requested To Interview Sean Payton
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are starting to heat up. Moments ago, Peter Schrager announced that a third team requested permission to speak with the former Saints head coach. Schrager said the Texans have shown interest in Payton. They can't speak with the former Super Bowl champion until Jan. ...
NOLA.com
The Raiders and Derek Carr are heading for a split. What does that mean for the Saints?
One way or another, Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to have reached its conclusion, which could wind up being meaningful for the New Orleans Saints this offseason. As reports surfaced Thursday morning that the Raiders will begin the process of trying to find a trade...
NOLA.com
How Willie Green's Detroit roots molded the Pelicans' steady head coach
In 1980, Dave Bing started a steel company in Detroit, where he had starred for the Pistons for nine years. Bing Steel grew quickly and became a place where basketball players at nearby University of Detroit Mercy could get summer jobs. Bing and Perry Watson, the school’s longtime head coach,...
