10 of the best Lululemon ‘dupes’ for men that you can find on Amazon

I know a lot of men who love Lululemon just as much — or more than — women. But Lululemon products don’t come cheap. As someone who has purchased Lululemon dupes, or knockoff products, from Amazon before, I can tell you they come as close as possible to the real thing.

For the men out there who are major Lululemon fans, here are 10 of the best Lululemon alternatives on Amazon, so you can re-stock your athleisure wardrobe at a fraction of the price.

This dupe on Lululemon’s iconic ABC pants is nearly the exact same as the real thing, but it won’t make a huge dent in your bank account. One shopper commented, “These pants are phenomenal, they feel great, nice fit. Best part they look almost identical to the lululemon ABC pant for 1/4 of the price.”

Lululemon cost: $128.

Amazon dupe cost: $40.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

These shorts have almost all the same features as Lululemon’s T.H.E. linerless shorts. They have the same fit, stitching line and comparable color options.

Lululemon cost: $68.

Amazon dupe cost: $28.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars.

For even less than the price of the previous dupe, here is another alternative to the Lululemon T.H.E. linerless shorts. This dupe isn’t as dead-on as the previous option in looks, but shoppers claim it’s just as comfortable.

Lululemon cost: $68.

Amazon dupe cost: $19.99.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

All the important details on Lululemon’s License to Train lined shorts are featured on this dupe — the lightweight feel, comfortable lining and interior mesh pocket — but the dupe is a fraction of the cost.

Lululemon cost: $88.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars.

Other than the missing Lululemon icon, the dupe is identical. Amazon offers a lot more color options and they don’t sell out as quickly as the hard-to-come-by Lululemon bag.

Lululemon cost: $38.

Amazon dupe cost: $18.98.

Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars.

From a looks standpoint, this dupe is nearly identical to the Lululemon Drysense shirt. It’s designed to wick away sweat for a comfortable workout.

Lululemon cost: $88.

Amazon dupe cost: $28.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

This dupe has a slightly different look than Lululemon’s ABC jogger, but overall, it is comparable — especially in comfort. One shopper claimed, “I’d argue these are just as good as the Lulu’s. They’re super soft and look premium for a quarter of the price.”

Lululemon cost: $128.

Amazon dupe cost: $36.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars.

This dupe doesn’t offer the same venting as the Lululemon half-zip, but for a fraction of the cost, it’s worth your money. It’s buttery-soft, breathable and has the same sleek look as the Lululemon version.

Lululemon cost: $118.

Amazon dupe cost: $34.

Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars.

This Lululemon dupe is hard to tell apart from the real thing. It has a four-way stretch, multiple pockets, waterproof fabric and durability. It’s available in 7-inch and 9-inch inseams.

Lulu cost: $88.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars.

These fleece joggers have over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon. They’ve got the same look as the Lululemon pair and according to one shopper, “they are SUPER comfortable.”

Lulu cost: $128.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.99.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars.