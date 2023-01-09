Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Thomas S. Sivak
Born July 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Albert R. Sivak and Agnes J. Lesko Sivak. Tom was a graduate of Duquesne High School, and he attended Grove City College. He served in the Pennsylvania State Police for 20 years. After retirement Tom and his wife Mary Ann owned and operated Tom’s Place, a corner pub, for a number of years. To the present, Tom was a stamp dealer, buying, appraising, and selling classic U.S. stamps.
butlerradio.com
Wesley Stepp
Wesley Stepp, 80, of Butler passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Butler on October 6, 1942 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Rivers) Stepp. Wesley graduated from Butler High and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, painting and scratch off tickets. Wesley was known for being strong, loyal, and having a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends who will dearly miss him. Wesley is survived by his nephews Richard and David Stepp, and niece Joyce Day. He will be forever loved and missed by his great nephew Richard Stepp Jr. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joyce, Richard, and James Stepp. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
butlerradio.com
Robert L. Beck Sr.
Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
butlerradio.com
Laura Lechak
Laura Lechak, 83, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Blakeslee, PA on May 13, 1939 to the late Jack and Alice (Johnson) Smith. Laura was employed as a RN for almost 20 years. She loved coloring, driving & taking road trips, Tinkerbell, collecting owls, and going to the casino. Laura was the mother of Michael Lechak, Serena (Robert) Smith, and Corina (Robert Novak) Lechak; grandmother of Tonya, Jonathan, Britney, and Robert; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carla Lechak and her siblings. Burial services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
butlerradio.com
Stephen P. Yalshevec
Stephen P. Yalshevec, 95, of Butler, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born January 26, 1927 a son of the late Victor and Anne (Senko) Yalshevec, he was one of 10 children and grew up in Lyndora with many family and friends. Steve was a veteran of the...
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
butlerradio.com
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: A last goodbye and a final cost
Laurel: To a sad goodbye. Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was killed Jan. 2 in an incident that was a tragedy for his family and the community he served. On Wednesday, the massive turnout for his funeral spoke to his relationships with his neighbors as well as his respect within the law enforcement community.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Turkey dinner, omelet breakfast and more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
David Brian Morrison, Sr.
David Brian Morrison, Sr. 59, of Eau Claire, PA. died Sunday, January 8, 2023 after a short illness in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born Tuesday, March 19, 1963 in Clarion, PA. the son of David L. Morrison and Elaine D. Shick Morrison. He was employed at...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For December 2022
The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
explore venango
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
Norwin area: St. Stephen Church to sell pirohi, Irwin eliminates 3 parking spots, more
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, will sell potato and cheese pirohi at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Preorders for sweet cabbage pirohi will be accepted. The price is $12 per dozen. For more information, contact the Rev. Vasyl Yakubych at 412-627-1678. Irwin fire...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
explore venango
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh. After graduating high school, she attended the Career...
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
explore venango
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
explore venango
Cindy Stewart
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
A Pittsburgh Love: Couple gets engaged outside of Eat'n Park
WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding.
