Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
cw34.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
cw34.com
3 dead in shooting in neighborhood full of kids in Palm Springs, guns recovered
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead following a shooting in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were originally dispatched at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a car accident near the area of Almar Rd. and Narcissus Ave. However, upon arrival, first responders...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
'This can happen to anybody:' 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Residents in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach are empathizing with a mother after an hours-long search for her missing 6-year-old led to a heartbreaking discovery.
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
cw34.com
Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
cw34.com
Body of missing girl with autism found in water near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing girl with autism came to a tragic ending. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of missing 6-year-old Aleenah Fenelus who was non-verbal with autism. She was last seen off Timberline Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Detectives need public's help identifying man caught committing voyeurism on a minor
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who was caught on camera committing voyeurism on a minor and woman. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, video surveillance caught a man approaching a sliding door at a residence near Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston.
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
foxsports640.com
7-Eleven robbed by armed criminals in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint in a robbery incident on Sunday. The Palm Beach…
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
