ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing girl with autism found in water near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a missing girl with autism came to a tragic ending. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of missing 6-year-old Aleenah Fenelus who was non-verbal with autism. She was last seen off Timberline Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy