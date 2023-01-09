Read full article on original website
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
Oregon To Receive Millions To Expand Broadband
Oregon is expected to get between $400 million and $1 billion from the federal government over several years to expand broadband access. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said an audit of the Oregon Broadband Office finds it needs funding to add staff, to administer and distribute the funds. “The Broadband...
The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State
What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?. As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?. Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State. Let's deep...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
This is More Common in Tri-Cities, and Washington, Than You Think
Today is one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of days marked on the calendar for us to make a note. Many of these days are to celebrate certain foods, items, or inventions. Some, like today, are meant to raise awareness about an issue that is arguably the biggest issue you don't hear enough about... today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
NOAA Seeks Comment for 2023 Rules on Washington Salmon Fisheries
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking the public's input regarding the development of management measures regarding salmon fisheries in Washington State among other West Coast States. NOAA is making the ask to aid in the creation of the management measure that will guide commercial, tribal, and recreational...
Are the Smelliest Towns in Washington & Idaho Next to Each Other?
Having lived in the northwest my entire life, there are some places you drive through that would make you think someone in your car cut the cheese. Out of all the stinky cities in both states, are the worst two cities in all of Washington and Idaho actually right next to each other?
Another Oregon County Set to Vote on Joining Idaho
There is still a long way to go, but as we reported earlier this week, the Great Idaho Movement keeps chugging and inching along. Wallowa County voters will decide if they wish to join Idaho, coming in May. The Greater Idaho Movement, which began to pick up steam a couple...
Here’s How You Can ‘Watch’ Over WA 2023 Legislative Session
As the 2023 WA state legislative session begins, the Washington State GOP has created a new website to help citizens keep 'watch'. The website tracks what's happening with bills, and votes. The website lists a variety of topics including how to get involved, how to influence legislators, view pre-filed bills,...
Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington. Can...
Proposed Bill Would Create ‘Unwaivable’ Warranty for Used Vehicles
Most people are aware of various types of warranties regarding vehicle purchases in Washington state. A proposed law would add to used vehicle warranties that don't have existing factory or after-market protection. A proposed bill would make new limited warranties 'un-waivable'. For warranties on used vehicles, we've all seen the...
Would You Bury Family in Your Yard? It May Become Legal in Washington
A bill sponsored by 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen may soon allow you to bury family members in your backyard, front yard, side of your home...on any property you privately own. Say What?. HB 1037, Concerning Family Burial Grounds, would give "a natural person" the ability to declare property...
Exploring the 6 Best Mountain Towns in Washington State
Here Are Six Of The Most Beautiful Mountain Towns In Washington State. Washington State is home to some of the most stunning mountain towns in the US. What Are The Best Mountain Towns To Visit In Washington State?. From the bustling, small-town charm of Leavenworth to the breathtaking views of...
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
Wine Minute: Previewing The Oregon Wine Symposium
The Oregon Wine Symposium is coming up next month. What can you expect this year? Bree Stock, Director of Education at the Oregon Wine Board has a preview. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
Enough is Enough? Milton-Freewater Closes Park Over Vandalism
A popular park in Milton Freewater, OR is closed 'for good', or at least for some time. Marie Dorian Park, which is just south of town, and alongside the Walla Walla River, has been padlocked and closed to the public. The City of Milton Freewater posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday, which read in part:
Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering
The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!
Beware: Scammers Are Prowling Tri Cities, “My Car Broke Down”
How would you handle someone asking for help with their broke down car?. This situation occurred recently. The alleged victim approached a Tri-Cities residence asking for assistance. Jacob S. posted the video interaction on the Nextdoor app. The person asks for a jump and Jacob turned the person away.(Watch here)
OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire
Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
