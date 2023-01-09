ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
WKYT 27

Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
Ballotpedia News

Kentucky unemployment insurance indexing bill takes effect

An unemployment insurance indexing law in Kentucky took effect January 1, 2023, establishing a 12-week maximum benefit period during periods of low unemployment and a 24-week maximum benefit period during times of high unemployment. The Kentucky House and Senate both voted on March 21, 2022, to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of House Bill 4 and pass the indexing law.
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
southarkansassun.com

Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved

Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
Kentucky Lantern

Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Lantern

Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
fox56news.com

Kentucky boy's Bible song is a testament to his memory skills

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them to music.
