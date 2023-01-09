Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Related
yellowscene.com
Boulder is buying a home for people to live in and recover from methamphetamine addiction
Two months before the use of methamphetamines shut down the library last month, the City and County of Boulder started implementing a program to help people wean off the highly addictive stimulant that has communities scrambling for solutions. The relatively cheap and readily available drug contributes to homelessness, overdose deaths and incarceration rates.
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County
As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment. "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga. Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said. Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care." While the occasional...
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
KDVR.com
Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure
Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next week
A unique restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding food chain Pokeworks will be opening its first Colorado restaurant location in Greenwood Village, according to local reports.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Thieves steal $10,000-worth of food, beer from Boulder restaurant
Just after midnight Saturday, a man and woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House, located at 2319 Arapahoe Avenue.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
KDVR.com
Six arrested in connection to shooting in Greeley
Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults. Denver's weather will dry out and heat up for the next few days with another chance for snow moving in on Sunday. Thief caught on camera stealing Kia. A family, in unincorporated Jefferson County,...
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect
The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
City aims to implement abatement program for sidewalk snow removal
Longmont’s Planning and Development Services Department aims to present a sidewalk snow removal abatement program to City Council by the summer, said Dane Hermsen, the department’s code enforcement manager. Hermsen and his team are working with the Public Works Department on the proposal, which would allow a contractor...
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family
Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family.
Comments / 0